IQVIA Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1, Increase Y/Y

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV has reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings were $2.70 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and rising 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.8 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The IQV stock has lost 33.5% over the past year compared with the 11.5% decline of the industry it belongs to and against the 9.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

IQVIA’s Quarterly Details

The Research and Development segment’s revenues were $2.1 billion, increasing marginally from the year-ago quarter and 1.1% on a constant-currency basis. The metric met our estimate.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

Revenues from the Technology and Analytics segment were $1.5 billion, growing 6.4% from the year-ago quarter and 7.6% on a constant-currency basis. The metric met our estimate.

Contract Sales and Medical Solutions revenues decreased 4.2% on a year-over-year basis to $181 million and increased 2.1% on a constant-currency basis. The metric missed our estimation of $192.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $883 million, a 2.4% rise from the year-ago quarter and lagging our projection of $886.6 million.

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 billion, flat with the preceding quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $13.1 billion compared with $12.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $586 million and the capital expenditure for the quarter was $142 million. The company generated a free cash flow of $426 million in the quarter.

IQV’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, IQVIA has raised its revenue guidance to $16.00-$16.40 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $15.72-$16.12 billion. The guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $15.86 billion.

The company expects an adjusted EPS of $11.70-$12.10. The mid-point ($11.90) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $11.84.

IQVIA’s adjusted EBITDA view for the same period is $3.76-$3.88 billion.

IQV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 8.3% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive first-quarter 2025 results.

WCN’s adjusted earnings (excluding 20 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.13 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6% and increased 8.7% year over year. Revenues of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and grew 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.