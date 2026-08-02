An IQVIA CEO Sold $26.1 Million as Bookings Hit a Record $3.15 Billion

Key Points

The CEO of IQVIA executed an exercise-and-sell of stock appreciation rights involving shares at a weighted average price of $245.51 on July 29, 2026.

Bousbib maintains substantial equity exposure through roughly 836,000 directly held shares and about 543,000 shares held indirectly via the Orohena Trust.

The disposition occurred following a 27% one-year total return for the stock as of the July 29, 2026 transaction date.

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Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib reported a sale of about 106,000 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) for total proceeds of $26.1 million in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$26.1 million Shares sold ~106,000 Post-transaction shares (total) ~1.4 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~836,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~543,000 Post-transaction value ~$341.45 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($245.51); post-transaction value based on July 29, 2026 market close ($247.56).

Key questions

What was the structure of this disposition?

The transaction was an exercise-and-sell of stock appreciation rights expiring in February 2027, where 106,279 shares were sold at a weighted average price of $245.51.

The transaction was an exercise-and-sell of stock appreciation rights expiring in February 2027, where 106,279 shares were sold at a weighted average price of $245.51. How does this impact the insider's total equity exposure?

While direct holdings were reduced by 11%, the insider retains a total beneficial position of 1.4 million shares, including significant indirect interests that remained unchanged.

While direct holdings were reduced by 11%, the insider retains a total beneficial position of 1.4 million shares, including significant indirect interests that remained unchanged. What is the significance of the Orohena Trust holdings?

Bousbib maintains indirect ownership of 543,000 shares through the Orohena Trust, providing continued long-term exposure to the company's valuation separate from direct executive compensation.

Bousbib maintains indirect ownership of 543,000 shares through the Orohena Trust, providing continued long-term exposure to the company's valuation separate from direct executive compensation. How does the execution price compare to recent market valuation?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $245.51, representing a narrow discount to the $247.56 market close on the July 29, 2026 transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $237.82 Market Capitalization $38.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $17.0 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.4 billion

Company Snapshot

IQVIA provides sophisticated analytical insights, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive clinical research services to the life sciences industry through three primary operating segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

The company generates revenue through a diversified business model that combines data analytics, technology platforms, clinical trial services, and sales force outsourcing solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers globally.

IQVIA serves pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare organizations across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions, positioning itself as a critical partner in drug development and commercialization.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is a premier global provider of life sciences intelligence and services operating across multiple continents. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its integrated platform combining proprietary data, advanced analytics, and extensive clinical research capabilities, enabling clients to optimize drug development timelines and commercialization strategies. With TTM revenue of $17.0 billion and a market capitalization of $38.8 billion, IQVIA has demonstrated strong market positioning and sustained growth momentum.

What this transaction means for investors

The rights behind this sale carried a February 2027 expiration, which is the detail that explains the timing. Bousbib was converting stock appreciation rights before they lapsed, a deadline that has nothing to do with his read on the stock. He sold a bit under the day's close and kept a 1.4 million share position, including 543,000 shares in the Orohena Trust that didn't move. Ultimately, a CEO cashing in expiring rights while leaving his long-term holdings intact is basically just a sign of calendar management, not a signal about the firm’s prospects.



The timing, meanwhile, does follow a standout quarter. This past week, IQVIA reported that it grew second-quarter revenue 8.7% to $4.37 billion, lifted adjusted earnings per share 12.1% to $3.15, and posted record clinical bookings of $3.15 billion, a 1.22 book-to-bill. It also raised full-year guidance to as much as $17.475 billion. Bousbib called it “as clean a quarter” as he’s seen in more than two decades of reporting earnings across companies. Cash flow, however, performed shy of expectations, and the stock took a small hit after earnings but is still up for the year.



For long-term investors, it’ll be important to see how both the backlog and cash flow evolve from here. IQVIA has $34.2 billion in contracted work, with about $9.2 billion converting to revenue within a year, so the growth is visible well into 2027. Whether demand from biotech clients — and how that translates to cash flow — will be key in determining the firm’s trajectory.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iqvia Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.