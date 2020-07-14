Markets
IQVIA, AstraZeneca Join To Accelerate Development Of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - IQVIA (IQV) has collaborated with AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) to accelerate development of a potential new vaccine for COVID-19. The collaboration will drive faster delivery of clinical studies in the U.S. of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222. The joint initiative is part of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed project.

IQVIA is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The collaboration initiative includes an expansive subject study, which is expected to begin enrolling participants this summer and will leverage IQVIA's Virtual Trial solutions including Study Hub.

