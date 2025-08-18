Markets
IQV

IQVIA And Veeva Announce Long-term Clinical And Commercial Partnerships

August 18, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IQVIA (IQV) and Veeva Systems (VEEV) Monday announced global clinical and commercial partnerships and the complete resolution of all pending legal disputes.

Under the terms of the long-term agreement, customers can use software, data, technology, and service offerings from Veeva and IQVIA together in a simple and efficient way.

"We are committed to supporting frictionless product and services integration with IQVIA for the benefit of our joint customers and the industry overall," said Veeva founder and CEO Peter Gassner. "I am excited about the potential for our clinical and commercial partnerships to create significant value for our shared customers."

"IQVIA and Veeva's partnerships bring together best-in-class capabilities in information, AI, technology, and services for our shared clients," said Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO of IQVIA. "This will enable IQVIA customers on Veeva platforms to accelerate clinical development, bring treatments to market more efficiently, and improve access to innovations for patients."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IQV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.