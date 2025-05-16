IQVIA And SCRI Partner To Accelerate Global Oncology Trials And Patient Access

Markets
(RTTNews) - IQVIA (IQV), a global leader in clinical research and healthcare intelligence, has entered into a strategic collaboration with SCRI Development Innovations, the contract research arm of Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

The partnership aims to revolutionize oncology trials by improving trial operations, speeding up data delivery, and accelerating access to advanced therapies for patients worldwide.

The collaboration combines IQVIA's broad global footprint and its leadership in managing 20% of U.S. oncology trials with SCRI Development Innovations' deep-rooted community oncology expertise. Central to SCRI's contribution is its Accelero operational model, which accelerates trial activation, improves site-level recruitment, and integrates electronic health records with clinical trial data systems—streamlining data collection across U.S. trial sites.

IQVIA's President of R&D Solutions, Richard Staub, stated that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and patient outcomes. He noted that merging the strengths of both organizations simplifies trial delivery and reduces vendor complexity, ultimately helping to speed up the development of cancer therapies globally.

SCRI CEO Dee Anna Smith emphasized that Accelero reduces site burden and enhances recruitment and data flow. By leveraging IQVIA's trial design and global recruitment capabilities, the collaboration offers biopharma partners a unified, efficient model for delivering oncology trials across the globe.

Attendees of the ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3 in Chicago can learn more about the partnership by visiting IQVIA at Booth 14103 and SCRI at Booth 27022.

