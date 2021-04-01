IQVIA Acquires Q2 Solutions

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) announced the acquisition of the 40 percent minority share of Q2 Solutions from Quest Diagnostics (DGX), for $760 million, resulting in 100 percent ownership by IQVIA.

Q2 Solutions is a global clinical laboratory services organization that provides testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository and biospecimen and consent tracking solutions for clinical trials. IQVIA previously owned a 60 percent majority share and Quest Diagnostics owned a 40 percent minority share. Quest will remain the strategic preferred laboratory provider for Q2 Solutions clients under a multi-year agreement.

IQVIA expects the deal to be approximately $0.12 accretive to 2021 adjusted EPS and at least $0.18 accretive to 2022 adjusted EPS. The company increased its full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance. Adjusted EPS is now expected in a range of $7.89 - $8.20, revised from prior guidance range of $7.77 - $8.08.

