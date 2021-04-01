Markets
DGX

IQVIA Acquires Q2 Solutions

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) announced the acquisition of the 40 percent minority share of Q2 Solutions from Quest Diagnostics (DGX), for $760 million, resulting in 100 percent ownership by IQVIA.

Q2 Solutions is a global clinical laboratory services organization that provides testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository and biospecimen and consent tracking solutions for clinical trials. IQVIA previously owned a 60 percent majority share and Quest Diagnostics owned a 40 percent minority share. Quest will remain the strategic preferred laboratory provider for Q2 Solutions clients under a multi-year agreement.

IQVIA expects the deal to be approximately $0.12 accretive to 2021 adjusted EPS and at least $0.18 accretive to 2022 adjusted EPS. The company increased its full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance. Adjusted EPS is now expected in a range of $7.89 - $8.20, revised from prior guidance range of $7.77 - $8.08.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGX IQV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular