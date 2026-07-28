IQV Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on R&D Bookings, Guidance Raised

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV has reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share, rising 12.1% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 by 4.3%. Revenues of $4.36 billion increased 8.7% and topped the consensus mark of $4.29 billion by 1.6%.

The quarter benefited from broad-based segment growth and strengthening demand indicators. R&D Solutions generated record net new bookings of $3.15 billion, up 19% year over year, producing a 1.22X book-to-bill ratio.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQV's Commercial Solutions Gains Momentum

Commercial Solutions revenues were $1.79 billion, increasing 8.6% on a reported basis and 8.4% at constant currency. The business contributed roughly 41% to the total quarterly revenues.

Growth reflected double-digit gains in patient solutions and commercial engagement services. Analytics and consulting delivered high-single-digit organic growth, while increased adoption of IQVIA’s artificial intelligence solutions also contributed to the segment’s accelerating organic growth.

IQVIA's R&D Bookings Signal Strong Demand

Research & Development Solutions revenues reached $2.58 billion, up 8.8% as reported and 8.6% at constant currency. Excluding reimbursed expenses, revenues advanced 6.7% on a reported basis.

Demand indicators strengthened considerably. Trailing-12-month net new bookings rose 13% to $11.3 billion, while contracted backlog stood at $34.2 billion. IQVIA expects $9.2 billion of that backlog to convert into revenues over the next 12 months, representing 7.5% year-over-year growth.

The strong bookings performance provides improved visibility into future clinical research revenues. It also supports management’s expectation for sustained business momentum through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

IQV's Adjusted Profitability Holds Firm

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.2% year over year to $994 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.8%, modestly above the prior-year level, as profit growth slightly outpaced revenue growth.

Adjusted net income increased to $527 million from $486 million. The improvement reflected stronger operating performance despite higher stock-based compensation, restructuring-related expenses and acquisition-related costs included in the company’s reconciliation.

GAAP net income attributable to IQVIA was $256 million, down from $266 million a year earlier. GAAP diluted earnings were $1.53 per share compared with $1.54 in the prior-year quarter.

IQVIA's Operating Costs Reflect Investment

Cost of revenues increased to $2.93 billion from $2.69 billion in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $574 million from $509 million, while depreciation and amortization increased to $292 million.

Restructuring costs nearly doubled to $63 million from $32 million. As a result, GAAP income from operations remained unchanged at $506 million despite the higher revenue base.

Interest expenses increased to $197 million from $182 million. These cost pressures explain the contrast between the decline in GAAP net income and stronger growth in adjusted earnings and EBITDA.

IQVIA's Cash Flow Supports Share Repurchases

The second-quarter operating cash flow climbed 26% year over year to $558 million. The free cash flow rose 23.3% to $360 million after $198 million of property, equipment and software spending.

For the first half, the operating cash flow totaled $1.18 billion and the free cash flow reached $851 million. IQVIA repurchased $398 million of common stock during the quarter, bringing first-half repurchases to $950 million.

IQV's Balance Sheet Remains Leveraged

IQVIA ended June with $1.91 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $16 billion in debt. Net debt was $14.09 billion, while the net leverage ratio stood at 3.59X trailing-12-month adjusted EBITDA.

The company had $2.82 billion remaining under its share-repurchase authorization. Its current portion of long-term debt was $2.29 billion compared with $1.84 billion at the end of 2025.

IQV Raises Its 2026 Financial Outlook

IQVIA raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $17.28-$17.48 billion from $17.15-$17.35 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $17.26 billion. The new midpoint implies 6.5% growth from 5.8% under the previous outlook.

The updated forecast assumes 200 basis points of contribution from acquisitions, up from 150 basis points previously. It also incorporates a foreign-exchange tailwind of approximately 20 basis points, down from the prior assumption of 100 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to $4-$4.05 billion from $3.98-$4.03 billion. IQVIA also lifted adjusted diluted earnings guidance to $12.80-$13 from $12.65-$12.95, reflecting stronger expected organic revenue growth, and revised acquisition and currency impacts. The consensus estimate for earnings is set at $12.78 per share.

IQV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results.

WCN reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 by 11.1%. Earnings increased 16.3% from $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $2.56 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion by 1.1% and rose 6.4% year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX posted second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share, up 12.5% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 by 1.8%.

Revenues increased 10.6% year over year to $1.7 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin.

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IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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