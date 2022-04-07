IQV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $249.31, changing hands as high as $251.24 per share. IQVIA Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IQV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IQV's low point in its 52 week range is $202.46 per share, with $285.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $250.19. The IQV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

