IQST

IQSTEL Reports 5-month Preliminary Revenue Of $101.5 Mln; Confirms Annual Revenue Outlook

June 24, 2025 — 09:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IQSTEL Inc. (IQST), a provider of telecommunications, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity solutions, Tuesday reported preliminary revenue of $101.5 million for the period January through May 2025.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of $340 million.

"We are now entering the stage where adjusted EBITDA in the millions is beginning to take shape," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. "This is a major step toward unlocking real shareholder value, and we're confident the momentum we're building will carry us to that goal."

