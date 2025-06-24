IQSTEL Reports 5-month Preliminary Revenue Of $101.5 Mln; Confirms Annual Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - IQSTEL Inc. (IQST), a provider of telecommunications, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity solutions, Tuesday reported preliminary revenue of $101.5 million for the period January through May 2025.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of $340 million.

"We are now entering the stage where adjusted EBITDA in the millions is beginning to take shape," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. "This is a major step toward unlocking real shareholder value, and we're confident the momentum we're building will carry us to that goal."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.