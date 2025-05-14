IQST Surges After NASDAQ Uplisting And Vision To Reach $1 Bln In Revenue

(RTTNews) - Shares of IQSTEL Inc. (IQST) are trading higher after the company officially began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol IQST.

The uplisting marks a major milestone in IQSTEL's transformation from a telecom operator to a scalable, high-tech global enterprise.

IQSTEL, a multinational technology company, has demonstrated strong growth, with a revenue forecast of $340 million for 2025 and a long-term goal of reaching $1 billion in annual revenue by 2027.

The company's strategic shift into Fintech, AI Telecom Services, and Cybersecurity has positioned it for future scalability and profitability.

This move is expected to strengthen its commercial trust and open doors to new business opportunities, particularly with large enterprise customers and partners in more than 20 countries.

IQSTEL's scalable business model allows for significant revenue growth without a proportional increase in operating expenses, which enhances its profitability and attractiveness to long-term investors.

The company has also highlighted its strong acquisition strategy and ability to use its publicly traded stock for strategic M&A deals.

Currently, IQST is trading at $13.20, up by 25.59 percent on the Nasdaq.

