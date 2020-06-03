IQLT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (Symbol: IQLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.57, changing hands as high as $29.99 per share. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IQLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IQLT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.82 per share, with $32.894 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.02.

