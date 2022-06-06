iQiyi's Cost Cuts Are Working

iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) is still shedding subscribers and seeing weaker advertising spending. But the company is taking big steps toward sustainable profitability.

The Chinese streaming content specialist recently announced operating results for the first quarter. The report didn't show impressive growth metrics, yet iQiyi's new content and pricing strategy is generating quick returns for the business.

Growth trends

The growth picture darkened a bit in the first quarter. iQiyi boosted membership revenue by 4%, but those gains came entirely from higher subscription prices. The membership base declined to 101 million from 105 million a year ago, continuing the negative trend that investors have seen for several quarters.

Declines were even worse for advertising sales, which dove 30% in Q1 compared to a 10% drop in the previous quarter. Management blamed a tough macroeconomic environment, plus iQiyi's new strategy of releasing fewer shows, as the main factors pressuring advertising.

Overall, sales fell 9% after holding steady in the prior quarter. Management put an optimistic spin on results. "Our new strategy cemented our market leadership while yielding healthy financial performance," CEO Yu Gong said in a press release.

Financial wins

The financial side of the business did benefit from the restrained content release schedule, cost cuts, and increased prices. iQiyi's gross profit margin rose to a record for the business, approaching 12% of sales.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) operating income was positive to mark a solid rebound from losses a year ago. CFO Jun Wang highlighted the company's falling expenses as a factor driving higher earnings. The company cut costs mainly by slowing down new content production as the company shifts its focus toward profitable growth.

iQiyi still burned through lots of cash, but the company was happy to celebrate achieving a 4% adjusted profit margin in Q1 compared to an 8% loss a year ago.

The path forward

A slower release schedule is clearly pressuring growth, both by reducing advertising opportunities and limiting iQiyi's new member additions. It's not clear yet that this is a good long-term trade-off, even if the strategy immediately boosted earnings.

Investors should watch iQiyi's sales trends over the next few quarters for signs that the business is stabilizing at a higher profitability. If the company can achieve steady membership growth while keeping a lid on content costs, then the streaming business could be on a firmer footing. Membership declines haven't been accelerating in recent quarters, which suggests that the business could stabilize in 2022 and perhaps return to modest growth next year.

For now, though, iQiyi is only succeeding on the cost cut side of that equation. The stock likely won't erase its 2021 losses until that rebound seems more complete. That's why investors might want to consider more successful players in the streaming video niche.

10 stocks we like better than iQiyi

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and iQiyi wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends iQiyi. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.