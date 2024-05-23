News & Insights

iQIYI Rolls Out 2024 Share Incentive Plan

May 23, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Iqiyi (IQ) has released an update.

iQIYI, Inc. has launched its 2024 Share Incentive Plan aimed at aligning the interests of its directors, employees, and consultants with those of its shareholders to boost company performance and shareholder returns. The plan will serve as a tool for iQIYI to attract, motivate, and retain key personnel crucial to the company’s success. It includes provisions for various awards and establishes clear guidelines for causes of termination and disability.

