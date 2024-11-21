iQiyi reports Q3 EPS RMB 0.50 vs. RMB 0.64 last year

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 7.25B vs. RMB 8.02B last year. “In the third quarter of 2024, we topped the industry in the drama series market share, according to Enlightent data,” commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI (IQ). “We have recently elevated our entertainment offerings and services with strategic enhancements, integrating sought-after mini and short dramas to complement our extensive long-form content portfolio. We have also introduced a family account option within our membership programs. We believe these improvements will better serve users’ evolving entertainment needs.”

