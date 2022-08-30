Markets
IQ

IQIYI Reports Narrower Loss In Q2, Announces $500 Mln Private Placement With PAG

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chinese online entertainment service company iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Tuesday announced loss for the second quarter that narrowed from the prior year.

The quarterly loss was RMB 213.995 million or $31.9 million or RMB 0.28 per share, compared to loss of RMB 1.397 billion or RMB 1.75 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter declined 13 percent to RMB 6.656 billion or $993.8 million, from RMB7.608 billion a year ago.

In a separate announcement, the Company said it has entered into a definitive agreement with investment firm PAG Asia, PAG Pegasus, and or their affiliates.

As per the deal, the Investors will subscribe for an aggregate amount of $500 million in convertible notes with an option to subscribe an additional up to $50 million of the Notes. The Notes will bear an interest rate of 6 percent per annum.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the option for additional notes is exercisable within two months from the closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular