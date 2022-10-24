iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 8.1% this week, taking three-year losses to 88%

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), who have seen the share price tank a massive 88% over a three year period. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 79% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 54% in the last 90 days. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With the stock having lost 8.1% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because iQIYI made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, iQIYI grew revenue at 1.6% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 23% per year does seem a bit harsh! While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

iQIYI is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think iQIYI will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

iQIYI shareholders are down 79% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 23%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 23% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with iQIYI .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

