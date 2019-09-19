IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves 0.26%: What You Should Know

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $18.99, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily of 0%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IQ as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, IQ is projected to report earnings of -$0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.06 billion, up 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

IQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.94 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.46% and +11.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IQ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.96% lower within the past month. IQ is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.