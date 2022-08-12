IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed at $3.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.03% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 12.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.34%.

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 30, 2022. In that report, analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, down 13.82% from the prior-year quarter.

IQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.16 per share and revenue of $4.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.82% and -5.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.95% higher. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.