iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

There's been a notable change in appetite for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 14% to US$22.58. Revenues of CN¥7.2b arrived in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were CN¥1.61, an impressive 40% smaller than what broker models predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:IQ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

After the latest results, the 20 analysts covering iQIYI are now predicting revenues of CN¥34.0b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 34% to CN¥7.21. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CN¥34.3b and CN¥6.80 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 6.4% to CN¥161, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic iQIYI analyst has a price target of CN¥31.98 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥17.93. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that iQIYI's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 14% increase next year well below the historical 25%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 15% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while iQIYI's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on iQIYI. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for iQIYI going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with iQIYI .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.