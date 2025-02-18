iQIYI, Inc. Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Declines

iQIYI reported decreased revenues and net losses for Q4 and fiscal year 2024 compared to the previous year.

iQIYI, Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, revealing a 14% decline in total revenues to RMB6.61 billion (approximately US$906 million) for Q4, and an 8% decrease to RMB29.23 billion (US$4 billion) for the full year. The company experienced an operating income of RMB285.4 million with a margin of 4% in Q4, down from 10% in the same period last year. Significant shifts included a net loss of RMB189.4 million compared to a net income of RMB466.2 million in Q4 2023, attributed mainly to foreign exchange losses. CEO Yu Gong emphasized the boost in business performance thanks to blockbuster content releases and growth in the mini-drama sector, while CFO Jun Wang highlighted a disciplined approach leading to improved operational efficiency. Overall, iQIYI aims to harness the growing potential of mini-dramas to enhance ad revenue and maintain its leading market position in online entertainment.

Potential Positives

iQIYI reinforced its No.1 position in total drama market share in Q4 2024, indicating strong competitive positioning in the online entertainment sector.

The company has launched a series of blockbusters since late November 2024, driving a strong rebound in business performance and increasing subscriber numbers into 2025.

Investments in mini-dramas have achieved significant progress, expanding the portfolio to over ten thousand titles and improving monetization strategies.

The company reported a sequential growth in operating profit for the fourth quarter, suggesting improved operational efficiency and discipline.

Potential Negatives

Total revenues decreased by 14% year-over-year in Q4 2024 and by 8% for the fiscal year, indicating a declining trend in the company's financial performance.

Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB 189.4 million in Q4 2024, a significant drop from a net income of RMB 466.2 million in the same period in 2023.

Operating income decreased significantly by 63% year-over-year in Q4 2024, leading to a reduction in operating income margin from 10% to 4% compared to the same period in 2023.

BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights









Total revenues were RMB6.61 billion (US$906.0 million



), decreasing 14% year over year.



Operating income was RMB285.4 million (US$39.1 million) and operating income margin was 4%, compared to operating income of RMB773.7 million and operating income margin of 10% in the same period in 2023.



Non-GAAP operating income



was RMB405.9 million (US$55.6 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 6%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB927.8 million and non-GAAP operating income margin of 12% in the same period in 2023.



Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB189.4 million (US$25.9 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB466.2 million in the same period in 2023.



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to iQIYI



was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB682.0 million in the same period in 2023.













Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights









Total revenues were RMB29.23 billion (US$4.00 billion), decreasing 8% from 2023.



Operating income was RMB1.81 billion (US$248.1 million) and operating income margin was 6%, compared to operating income of RMB2.99 billion and operating income margin of 9% in 2023.



Non-GAAP operating income was RMB2.36 billion (US$323.6 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 8%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB3.64 billion and non-GAAP operating income margin of 11% in 2023.



Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB764.1 million (US$104.7 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB1.93 billion in 2023.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB1.51 billion (US$207.2 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB2.84 billion in 2023.











“Since late November 2024, we have launched a series of blockbusters, driving a strong rebound of business performances and reinforcing our No.1 position in total drama market share in Q4 2024, according to Enlightent. With the release of more smash hits, the momentum continued into the start of 2025, which led to a significant increase in subscribing members from the end of 2024 to now.” commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI.





“Meanwhile, our investment in mini-dramas also achieved significant progress. We have revamped our products to optimize user experience, expanded our mini-drama portfolio to over ten thousand titles, and enhanced the ad-placement system to more effectively monetize the growing traffic of our mini-dramas,” Mr. Yu Gong further commented. “Although still in an early stage, we have seen great potential of mini-dramas to bolster our ad inventory and contribute to our ad revenue growth in 2025.”





“We continued to execute with a focus on discipline and efficiency, which led to sequential growth in operating profit for the fourth quarter. The strong operational momentum is extending into the opening of 2025, marking an encouraging start for the year.” commented Mr. Jun Wang, Chief Financial Officer of iQIYI.







Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights





















Three Months Ended









Year Ended











(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS data, unaudited)











Dec 31,













Sep 30,













Dec 31,













Dec 31,













Dec 31,





















2023













2024













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB













Total revenues











7,706,468









7,245,681









6,613,417













31,872,651









29,225,238



























































Operating income











773,709









238,921









285,436













2,989,479









1,811,203











Operating income (non-GAAP)











927,818









368,644









405,907













3,643,384









2,361,730



























































Net income/(loss)attributable to iQIYI, Inc.











466,233









229,412









(189,355





)









1,925,469









764,059











Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP)











682,026









479,787









(58,779





)









2,838,292









1,512,247



























































Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS











0.48









0.24









(0.20





)









1.98









0.79











Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS (non-GAAP)







0.70









0.50









(0.06





)









2.91









1.56





























































Footnotes:











Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.2993 as of December 31, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.











Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” for more details).



















Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Total revenues reached RMB6.61 billion (US$906.0 million), decreasing 14% year over year.





Membership services revenue was RMB4.10 billion (US$562.1 million), decreasing 15% year over year, primarily due to a lighter content slate.





Online advertising services revenue was RMB1.43 billion (US$196.4 million), decreasing 13% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in brand advertising business, partially offset by the growth of performance-based advertising business.





Content distribution revenue was RMB406.6 million (US$55.7 million), decreasing 20% year over year, primarily due to lower revenue from the distribution of theatrical movies invested by iQIYI, as well as a decrease in barter transactions, partially offset by the increase of revenue from cash transactions.





Other revenues were RMB670.2 million (US$91.8 million), decreasing 10% year over year.





Cost of revenues was RMB4.99 billion (US$684.2 million), decreasing 10% year over year. Content costs



1



as a component of cost of revenues were RMB3.44 billion (US$471.7 million), decreasing 9% year over year. The decrease in content cost was primarily due to our improvement in content strategy, as well as a lighter content slate in the quarter.





Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB882.5 million (US$120.9 million), decreasing 7% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to disciplined marketing spending.





Research and development expenses were RMB451.4 million (US$61.8 million), flat year over year.





Operating income was RMB285.4 million (US$39.1 million), decreasing 63% year over year. Operating income margin was 4%, compared to operating income margin of 10% in the same period in 2023.





Non-GAAP operating income was RMB405.9 million (US$55.6 million), decreasing 56% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income margin was 6%, compared to non-GAAP operating income margin of 12% in the same period in 2023.





Total other expense was RMB466.2 million (US$63.9 million), increasing 79% year over year, primarily driven by the foreign exchange loss arising from the depreciation of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar.





Loss before income taxes was RMB180.8 million (US$24.8 million), compared to income before income taxes of RMB513.9 million in the same period in 2023.





Income tax expense was RMB6.2 million (US$0.9 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB38.5 million in the same period in 2023.





Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB189.4 million (US$25.9 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB466.2 million in the same period in 2023. The net loss was primarily due to the foreign exchange loss in the quarter. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.20 (US$0.03) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.48 in the same period of 2023.





Non-GAAP net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB682.0 million in the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.06 (US$0.01), compared to non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.70 in the same period of 2023.





Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB519.0 million (US$71.1 million), compared to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB633.6 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow was RMB498.1 million (US$68.2 million), compared to free cash flow of RMB614.4 million in the same period of 2023.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term restricted cash included in prepayments and other assets of RMB4.53 billion (US$620.9 million). In December 2024, PAG drew down $122.5 million from the loan facility. As of December 31, 2024, PAG had drawn down the full amount of $522.5 million under the loan facility, and the repurchase right for the corresponding amount of the convertible senior notes due January 2028 had been waived.

















Footnotes:







[1]



Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, certain items within cost of revenues have been reclassified. Personnel compensation expenses directly associated with the acquisition, licensing and production of content have been reclassified under content costs, and non-video content related costs have been removed from content costs. This reclassification has been retrospectively applied to corresponding prior periods.















Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results







Total revenues were RMB29.23 billion (US$4.00 billion), decreasing 8% from 2023.





Membership services revenue was RMB17.76 billion (US$2.43 billion), decreasing 13% from 2023, primarily due to a lighter content slate.





Online advertising services revenue was RMB5.71 billion (US$782.8 million), decreasing 8% from 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in brand advertising business, partially offset by the growth of performance-based advertising business.





Content distribution revenue was RMB2.85 billion (US$390.0 million), increasing 16% from 2023, primarily driven by the increase in barter transactions.





Other revenues were RMB2.90 billion (US$397.5 million), increasing 1% from 2023.





Cost of revenues was RMB21.95 billion (US$3.01 billion), decreasing 5% from 2023. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB15.71 billion (US$2.15 billion), decreasing 5% from 2023. The decrease in content cost was primarily due to a lighter content slate.





Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB3.68 billion (US$504.4 million), decreasing 8% from 2023. The decrease was primarily due to disciplined marketing spending and a decrease in personnel-related compensation expenses.





Research and development expenses were RMB1.78 billion (US$243.6 million), increasing 1% from 2023.





Operating income was RMB1.81 billion (US$248.1 million), decreasing 39% from 2023. Operating income margin was 6%, compared to operating income margin of 9% in 2023.





Non-GAAP operating income was RMB2.36 billion (US$323.6 million), decreasing 35% from 2023. Non-GAAP operating income margin was 8%, compared to non-GAAP operating income margin of 11% in 2023.





Total other expense was RMB959.5 million (US$131.5 million), flat year over year.





Income before income taxes was RMB851.7 million (US$116.7 million), compared to income before income taxes of RMB2.03 billion in 2023.





Income tax expense was RMB61.1 million (US$8.4 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB80.0 million in 2023.





Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB764.1 million (US$104.7 million), decreasing 60% from 2023. Diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.79 (US$0.11) for 2024, compared to diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB1.98 in 2023.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB1.51 billion (US$207.2 million), decreasing 47% from 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB1.56 (US$0.21), compared to non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB2.91 in 2023.





Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2.11 billion (US$289.1 million), compared to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB3.35 billion in 2023. Free cash flow was RMB2.03 billion (US$278.2 million), compared to free cash flow of RMB3.31 billion in 2023.







Conference Call Information







iQIYI’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 6:30 AM on February 18, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on February 18, 2025, Beijing Time).





Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.





Participant Online Registration:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044736-lk98u7.html







It will automatically direct you to the registration page of " iQIYI Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.





In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.





A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through February 25, 2025.





Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:





International Dial-in +1 855 883 1031





Passcode: 10044736





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



http://ir.iqiyi.com/



.







About iQIYI, Inc.







iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI’s strategies; iQIYI’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI’s ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement iQIYI’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, iQIYI uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI per ADS and free cash flow. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





iQIYI believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its operating performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to the non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to iQIYI’s historical operating performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that the non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.





Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.





Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. represents net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. iQIYI’s share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, primarily amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees’ books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.





Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per ADS represents diluted net income/(loss) per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS.





Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.





For more information, please contact:





Investor Relations





iQIYI, Inc.







ir@qiyi.com













iQIYI, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss)









(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





























Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2023













2024













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)













Revenues:



















































Membership services









4,808,727













4,365,955













4,102,688













20,314,216













17,762,814













Online advertising services









1,650,513













1,336,932













1,433,892













6,223,903













5,714,243













Content distribution









506,059













814,028













406,642













2,458,610













2,846,854













Others









741,169













728,766













670,195













2,875,922













2,901,327















Total revenues













7,706,468

















7,245,681

















6,613,417

















31,872,651

















29,225,238

































































Operating costs and expenses:



















































Cost of revenues









(5,533,082





)









(5,649,836





)









(4,994,165





)









(23,102,492





)









(21,953,582





)









Selling, general and administrative









(947,806





)









(907,885





)









(882,457





)









(4,014,070





)









(3,682,050





)









Research and development









(451,871





)









(449,039





)









(451,359





)









(1,766,610





)









(1,778,403





)











Total operating costs and expenses













(6,932,759









)













(7,006,760









)













(6,327,981









)













(28,883,172









)













(27,414,035









)













Operating income













773,709

















238,921

















285,436

















2,989,479

















1,811,203

































































Other income/(expense):



















































Interest income









55,098













69,044













75,352













257,499













271,824













Interest expenses









(284,301





)









(256,440





)









(235,289





)









(1,130,314





)









(1,062,026





)









Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net









10,660













296,030













(310,390





)









(105,434





)









(97,249





)









Share of (losses)/gains from equity method investments









(1,284





)









4,627













1,749













(51,249





)









17,790













Others, net









(39,972





)









(104,867





)









2,387













72,620













(89,863





)











Total other (expense)/income, net













(259,799









)













8,394

















(466,191









)













(956,878









)













(959,524









)





























































Income/(loss) before income taxes













513,910

















247,315

















(180,755









)













2,032,601

















851,679















Income tax expense









(38,473





)









(11,483





)









(6,233





)









(80,047





)









(61,090





)



























































Net income/(loss)













475,437

















235,832

















(186,988









)













1,952,554

















790,589















Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









9,204













6,420













2,367













27,085













26,530















Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc.













466,233

















229,412

















(189,355









)













1,925,469

















764,059

















Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders













466,233

















229,412

















(189,355









)













1,925,469

















764,059

































































Net income/(loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



















































Basic









0.07













0.03













(0.03





)









0.29













0.11













Diluted









0.07













0.03













(0.03





)









0.28













0.11































































Net income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS equals 7 Class A ordinary shares):



















































Basic









0.49













0.24













(0.20





)









2.02













0.79













Diluted









0.48













0.24













(0.20





)









1.98













0.79































































Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in net income/(loss) per share computation:



















































Basic









6,713,897,712













6,737,281,504













6,738,808,989













6,675,522,809













6,729,974,821













Diluted









6,834,735,594













6,779,359,665













6,738,808,989













6,823,628,066













6,799,500,149











































































iQIYI, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





























December 31,













December 31,





















2023













2024





















RMB













RMB





























(Unaudited)













ASSETS





























Current assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents









4,434,525













3,529,679













Restricted cash









6,120













-













Short-term investments









941,738













941,610













Accounts receivable, net









2,169,042













2,191,178













Prepayments and other assets









2,794,259













2,192,928













Amounts due from related parties









1,707,024













283,123













Licensed copyrights, net









582,521













388,718















Total current assets













12,635,229

















9,527,236









































Non-current assets:



























Fixed assets, net









863,813













877,982













Long-term investments









2,260,785













2,108,477













Deferred tax assts, net









-













23,536













Licensed copyrights, net









6,966,508













6,930,053













Intangible assets, net









309,534













289,861













Produced content, net









13,376,985













14,707,869













Prepayments and other assets









3,518,210













2,913,919













Operating lease assets









683,897













609,832













Goodwill









3,820,823













3,820,823













Amounts due from related parties









158,590













3,950,937















Total non-current assets













31,959,145

















36,233,289









































Total assets













44,594,374

















45,760,525









































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Current liabilities



:

























Accounts and notes payable









5,671,074













6,482,209













Amounts due to related parties









2,953,658













3,239,036













Customer advances and deferred revenue









4,373,208













4,403,686













Convertible senior notes, current portion



(





1)











2,802,442













242,460













Short-term loans









3,571,637













3,786,901













Long-term loans, current portion









2,000













167,987













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









100,883













96,675













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









2,866,632













3,058,379















Total current liabilities













22,341,534

















21,477,333

















Non-current liabilities:



























Long-term loans









97,990













1,036,835













Convertible senior notes



(





1)











8,143,994













8,350,570













Deferred tax liabilities









824













-













Amounts due to related parties









80,566













59,226













Operating lease liabilities









523,747













461,974













Other non-current liabilities









1,220,804













1,000,823















Total non-current liabilities













10,067,925

















10,909,428









































Total liabilities













32,409,459

















32,386,761

































































Shareholders’ equity:



















































Class A ordinary shares









237













238













Class B ordinary shares









193













193













Additional paid-in capital









54,971,469













55,623,841













Accumulated deficit









(44,573,428





)









(43,809,369





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









1,688,047













1,550,523













Non-controlling interests









98,397













8,338















Total shareholders’ equity













12,184,915

















13,373,764









































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity













44,594,374

















45,760,525























(1) As of December 31, 2024, US$2.4 million principal amount of the 2025 Notes, US$0.1 million principal amount of the 2026 Notes, US$550.0 million principal amount of the PAG Notes, and US$565.6 million principal amount of the 2028 Notes remained outstanding.



































iQIYI, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2023













2024

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB

















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)

























































Net cash provided by operating activities









633,586

















242,517

















519,015

















3,351,600

















2,110,057



















Net cash used for investing activities



(1





,





2)







(1,430,634





)









(1,662,662





)









(895,709





)









(1,739,515





)









(2,444,870





)













Net cash (used for)/provided by financing activities





(22,484





)









(2,611,570





)









114,419













(4,285,072





)









(1,370,121





)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(31,445





)









(83,808





)









60,746













92,039













14,657



















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(850,977









)













(4,115,523









)













(201,529









)













(2,580,948









)













(1,690,277









)















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period





6,131,585













7,907,383













3,791,860













7,861,556













5,280,608

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period





5,280,608













3,791,860













3,590,331













5,280,608













3,590,331



























Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:



















































Cash and cash equivalents





4,434,525













3,241,336













3,529,679













4,434,525













3,529,679

















Restricted cash





6,120













-













-













6,120













-

















Long-term restricted cash





839,963













550,524













60,652













839,963













60,652



















Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows









5,280,608

















3,791,860

















3,590,331

















5,280,608

















3,590,331





































































Net cash provided by operating activities









633,586

















242,517

















519,015

















3,351,600

















2,110,057



















Less: Capital expenditures



(2)







(19,231





)









(7,700





)









(20,891





)









(36,971





)









(79,319





)















Free cash flow









614,355

















234,817

















498,124

















3,314,629

















2,030,738



























(1) Net cash provided by or used for investing activities primarily consists of net cash flows from loans provided to related party, investing in debt securities, purchase of long-term investments and capital expenditures.













(2) Capital expenditures are incurred primarily in connection with construction in process, computers and servers.



































iQIYI, INC.









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures









(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS information, unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









Year Ended

















Dec 31,













Sep 30,













Dec 31,













Dec 31,













Dec 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2023













2024

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB

























































Operating income









773,709

















238,921

















285,436

















2,989,479

















1,811,203















Add: Share-based compensation expenses





152,576













128,190













118,938













636,732













544,395













Add: Amortization of intangible assets



(





1)







1,533













1,533













1,533













17,173













6,132















Operating income (non-GAAP)









927,818





















368,644





















405,907





















3,643,384





















2,361,730





























































Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc.









466,233

















229,412

















(189,355









)













1,925,469

















764,059















Add: Share-based compensation expenses





152,576













128,190













118,938













636,732













544,395













Add: Amortization of intangible assets



(





1)







1,533













1,533













1,533













17,173













6,132













Add: Disposal loss/(gain)





-













22,265













-













(89,571





)









22,265













Add: Impairment of long-term investments





62,231













91,243













14,034













336,226













192,613













Add: Fair value (gain)/loss of long-term investments





(323





)









7,407













(3,895





)









3,816













(16,393





)









Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments



(





2





)







-













-













-













9,455













-













Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(





3)







(224





)









(263





)









(34





)









(1,008





)









(824





)











Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP)









682,026





















479,787





















(58,779









)

















2,838,292





















1,512,247





























































Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS









0.48

















0.24

















(0.20









)













1.98

















0.79















Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





0.22













0.26













0.14













0.93













0.77















Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS (non-GAAP)









0.70

















0.50

















(0.06









)













2.91

















1.56























(1) This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.









(2) This represents iQIYI’s share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, primarily amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee’s books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share.









(3) This represents tax impact of all relevant non-GAAP adjustments.















