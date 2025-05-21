Stocks
IQ

iQIYI, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Year-over-Year Revenue Decline

May 21, 2025 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

iQIYI reports first quarter 2025 results with revenue of RMB7.19 billion, down 9% year-over-year; net income also decreased significantly.

Quiver AI Summary

iQIYI, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing total revenues of RMB 7.19 billion (approximately US$990.3 million), a decrease of 9% compared to the same period last year. Operating income dropped to RMB 341.9 million with a margin of 5%, down from RMB 944.8 million and a 12% margin in the prior year. The company's net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB 182.1 million, a significant decline from RMB 655.3 million in Q1 2024. Membership services and online advertising revenues also fell by 8% and 10%, respectively, primarily due to a lighter content slate. Despite these challenges, management highlighted improvements in balance sheet metrics and a notable performance in viewership for their long-form and micro dramas. The company is focusing on optimizing its capital structure to ensure long-term growth.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenues and operating income showed sequential growth of 9% and 20%, respectively, indicating a positive short-term trend.
  • Long-form dramas maintained leadership in total viewership market share, while micro dramas experienced significant growth in viewership and engagement.
  • Net interest expense has consistently declined over the last six quarters, reflecting improved financial management and enhanced financial flexibility.
  • As of March 31, 2025, the company had RMB5.70 billion (US$786.1 million) in cash and equivalents, providing a solid liquidity position.

Potential Negatives

  • Total revenues decreased by 9% year over year, indicating a declining demand for the company's services.
  • Operating income fell significantly from RMB944.8 million to RMB341.9 million, representing a concerning decrease in profitability.
  • Net income attributable to iQIYI dropped sharply from RMB655.3 million in the prior year to RMB182.1 million, showing a substantial decline in overall financial health.

FAQ

What were iQIYI's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 were RMB7.19 billion (US$990.3 million), a 9% decrease year over year.

How did iQIYI's operating income change in Q1 2025?

Operating income for Q1 2025 was RMB341.9 million, down from RMB944.8 million in Q1 2024.

What are the non-GAAP financial results for Q1 2025?

Non-GAAP operating income was RMB458.5 million, and non-GAAP net income was RMB304.4 million for Q1 2025.

How did membership services revenue perform in Q1 2025?

Membership services revenue was RMB4.40 billion, decreasing 8% year over year due to a lighter content slate.

What factors contributed to the changes in iQIYI's financial performance?

The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower content distribution revenue and changes in advertising performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



BEIJING, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Highlights




  • Total revenues were RMB7.19 billion (US$990.3 million

    1

    ), decreasing 9% year over year.


  • Operating income was RMB341.9 million (US$47.1 million) and operating income margin was 5%, compared to operating income of RMB944.8 million and operating income margin of 12% in the same period in 2024.


  • Non-GAAP operating income

    2

    was RMB458.5 million (US$63.2 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 6%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB1.09 billion and non-GAAP operating income margin of 14% in the same period in 2024.


  • Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB182.1 million (US$25.1 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB655.3 million in the same period in 2024.


  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI

    2

    was RMB304.4 million (US$42.0 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB844.3 million in the same period in 2024.





“We delivered a solid first quarter, with total revenues and operating income growing sequentially by 9% and 20%, respectively,” commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. “We are pleased to see that our long-form dramas continued to lead in total viewership market share, according to Enlightent, while our micro dramas demonstrated notable growth in viewership and engagement during the quarter.”



“We continue to see steady improvements in our balance sheet. Our net interest expense

3

has consistently declined in the last six quarters, reflecting our efforts to optimize our capital structure and enhance financial flexibility, which are essential for supporting sustainable, long-term growth,” commented Mr. Jun Wang, Chief Financial Officer of iQIYI.




First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights


Three Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS data, unaudited)


March 31,


December 31,


March 31,




2024


2024


2025




RMB


RMB


RMB


Total revenues

7,927,355

6,613,417


7,186,469










Operating income

944,753

285,436


341,897


Operating income (non-GAAP)

1,085,762

405,907


458,535










Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc.

655,317

(189,355
)

182,145


Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP)

844,325

(58,779
)

304,420










Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS

0.68

(0.20
)

0.19


Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS (non-GAAP)



2

0.87

(0.06
)

0.31











Footnotes:



[1]

Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.2567 as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.



[2]

Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” for more details).



[3]

Net interest expense refers to the net amount of interest expense and interest income, both of which are presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss).




First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Total revenues reached RMB7.19 billion (US$990.3 million), decreasing 9% year over year.



Membership services revenue was RMB4.40 billion (US$606.2 million), decreasing 8% year over year, primarily due to a lighter content slate compared to the same period last year.



Online advertising services revenue was RMB1.33 billion (US$183.0 million), decreasing 10% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in brand advertising business and, to a lesser extent, the decrease in performance-based advertising business.



Content distribution revenue was RMB628.7 million (US$86.6 million), decreasing 32% year over year, primarily due to the decrease in content distribution revenue related to drama series and, to a lesser extent, the decrease in revenue from distribution of theatrical movies invested by iQIYI.



Other revenues were RMB830.9 million (US$114.5 million), increasing 16% year over year, primarily driven by the growth of certain business line.



Cost of revenues was RMB5.41 billion (US$745.0 million), decreasing 4% year over year. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB3.79 billion (US$522.5 million), decreasing 7% year over year. The decrease in content cost was primarily due to our improvement in content strategy, as well as lighter movie offerings in the quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.03 billion (US$141.4 million), increasing 11% year over year. The increase was primarily driven by higher marketing spending.



Research and development expenses were RMB412.5 million (US$56.8 million), decreasing 4% year over year.



Operating income was RMB341.9 million (US$47.1 million), compared to operating income of RMB944.8 million in the same period in 2024. Operating income margin was 5%, compared to operating income margin of 12% in the same period in 2024.



Non-GAAP operating income was RMB458.5 million (US$63.2 million), compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB1.09 billion in the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP operating income margin was 6%, compared to non-GAAP operating income margin of 14% in the same period in 2024.



Total other expense was RMB114.7 million (US$15.8 million), decreasing 56% year over year, primarily due to gain from foreign exchange and decrease in interest expense.



Income before income taxes was RMB227.2 million (US$31.3 million), compared to income before income taxes of RMB683.5 million in the same period in 2024.



Income tax expense was RMB41.6 million (US$5.7 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB17.6 million in the same period in 2024.



Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB182.1 million (US$25.1 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB655.3 million in the same period in 2024. Diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.19 (US$0.03) for the first quarter of 2025, compared to diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.68 in the same period of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB304.4 million (US$42.0 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB844.3 million in the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.31 (US$0.04), compared to non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.87 in the same period of 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB339.0 million (US$46.7 million), compared to net cash provided by operating activities of RM937.8 million in the same period of 2024. Free cash flow was RMB307.7 million (US$42.4 million), compared to free cash flow of RMB915.3 million in the same period of 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term restricted cash included in prepayments and other assets of RMB5.70 billion (US$786.1 million). In addition, as of the same date, the Company had a loan of US$522.5 million to PAG, recorded under the line item of amounts due from related parties.



In February 2025, the Company issued US$350 million of the 2030 Notes and concurrently repurchased approximately US$300 million in principal amount of existing notes. As of March 31, 2025, US$2.4 million principal amount of the 2025 Notes, US$0.1 million principal amount of the 2026 Notes, US$522.5 million principal amount of the PAG Notes, US$293.1 million principal amount of the 2028 Notes, and US$350.0 million principal amount of the 2030 Notes remained outstanding.




Conference Call Information



iQIYI’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:00 AM on May 21, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 PM on May 21, 2025, Beijing Time).



Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.



Participant Online Registration:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046866-j78y6.html



It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "iQIYI First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.



In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.



A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through May 28, 2025.



Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
















International Dial-in
+1 855 883 1031

Passcode:
10046866




A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at

http://ir.iqiyi.com/

.




About iQIYI, Inc.



iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.




Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI’s strategies; iQIYI’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI’s ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement iQIYI’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, iQIYI uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI per ADS and free cash flow. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.



iQIYI believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its operating performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to the non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to iQIYI’s historical operating performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that the non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.



Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.



Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. represents net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. iQIYI’s share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, primarily amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees’ books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.



Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per ADS represents diluted net income/(loss) per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS.



Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.



For more information, please contact:



Investor Relations


iQIYI, Inc.



ir@qiyi.com


iQIYI, INC.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss)




(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)








Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,




2024


2024


2025




RMB


RMB


RMB




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Revenues:







Membership services

4,798,861


4,102,688


4,399,010


Online advertising services

1,482,052


1,433,892


1,327,827


Content distribution

928,009


406,642


628,743


Others

718,433


670,195


830,889



Total revenues


7,927,355



6,613,417



7,186,469











Operating costs and expenses:







Cost of revenues

(5,631,239
)

(4,994,165
)

(5,406,341
)

Selling, general and administrative

(922,035
)

(882,457
)

(1,025,742
)

Research and development

(429,328
)

(451,359
)

(412,489
)


Total operating costs and expenses


(6,982,602

)


(6,327,981

)


(6,844,572

)


Operating income


944,753



285,436



341,897











Other income/(expense):







Interest income

58,740


75,352


78,756


Interest expense

(282,135
)

(235,289
)

(233,429
)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net

(31,551
)

(310,390
)

41,889


Share of gains/(losses) from equity method investments

13,514


1,749


(3,617
)

Others, net

(19,859
)

2,387


1,724



Total other expense, net


(261,291

)


(466,191

)


(114,677

)










Income/(loss) before income taxes


683,462



(180,755

)


227,220


Income tax expense

(17,633
)

(6,233
)

(41,590
)










Net income/(loss)


665,829



(186,988

)


185,630


Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

10,512


2,367


3,485



Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc.


655,317



(189,355

)


182,145



Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders


655,317



(189,355

)


182,145











Net income/(loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:







Basic

0.10


(0.03
)

0.03


Diluted

0.10


(0.03
)

0.03











Net income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS equals 7 Class A ordinary shares):







Basic

0.68


(0.20
)

0.19


Diluted

0.68


(0.20
)

0.19











Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in net income/(loss) per share computation:







Basic

6,717,652,924


6,738,808,989


6,740,810,595


Diluted

6,788,073,126


6,738,808,989


6,780,303,294








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































iQIYI, INC.




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)









December 31,


March 31,




2024


2025




RMB


RMB






(Unaudited)


ASSETS





Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

3,529,679


4,320,028

Restricted cash

-


1,899

Short-term investments

941,610


946,246

Accounts receivable, net

2,191,178


2,350,422

Prepayments and other assets

2,192,928


2,177,880

Amounts due from related parties

283,123


300,451

Licensed copyrights, net

388,718


714,988


Total current assets


9,527,236



10,811,914







Non-current assets:




Fixed assets, net

877,982


849,073

Long-term investments

2,108,477


2,098,342

Deferred tax assts, net

23,536


22,227

Licensed copyrights, net

6,930,053


6,486,922

Intangible assets, net

289,861


271,076

Produced content, net

14,707,869


14,387,653

Prepayments and other assets

2,913,919


3,716,435

Operating lease assets

609,832


594,946

Goodwill

3,820,823


3,820,823

Amounts due from related parties

3,950,937


4,059,664


Total non-current assets


36,233,289



36,307,161







Total assets


45,760,525



47,119,075







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Current liabilities

:




Accounts and notes payable

6,482,209


6,479,916

Amounts due to related parties

3,239,036


3,287,141

Customer advances and deferred revenue

4,403,686


4,606,845

Convertible senior notes, current portion

242,460


2,132,771

Short-term loans

3,786,901


3,440,487

Long-term loans, current portion

167,987


560,412

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

96,675


96,116

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,058,379


3,042,689


Total current liabilities


21,477,333



23,646,377


Non-current liabilities:




Long-term loans

1,036,835


1,581,902

Convertible senior notes

8,350,570


6,774,762

Amounts due to related parties

59,226


53,642

Operating lease liabilities

461,974


439,901

Other non-current liabilities

1,000,823


985,071


Total non-current liabilities


10,909,428



9,835,278







Total liabilities


32,386,761



33,481,655












Shareholders’ equity:









Class A ordinary shares

238


238

Class B ordinary shares

193


193

Additional paid-in capital

55,623,841


55,738,946

Accumulated deficit

(43,809,369
)

(43,627,224
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,550,523


1,532,754

Non-controlling interests

8,338


(7,487
)


Total shareholders’ equity


13,373,764



13,637,420







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


45,760,525



47,119,075




































































































































































































































































iQIYI, INC.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2024



2024



2025



RMB


RMB


RMB



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)









Net cash provided by operating activities

937,773



519,015



338,950


Net cash used for investing activities

(1


,


2)
(222,755
)

(895,709
)

(30,136
)

Net cash provided by financing activities
261,136


114,419


860,477


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
14,606


60,746


(1,232
)


Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

990,760



(201,529

)


1,168,059


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
5,280,608


3,791,860


3,590,331


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
6,271,368


3,590,331


4,758,390







Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:






Cash and cash equivalents
5,045,322


3,529,679


4,320,028


Restricted cash
-


-


1,899


Long-term restricted cash
1,226,046


60,652


436,463



Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows

6,271,368



3,590,331



4,758,390










Net cash provided by operating activities

937,773



519,015



338,950


Less: Capital expenditures

(2)
(22,429
)

(20,891
)

(31,252
)


Free cash flow

915,344



498,124



307,698



(1)  Net cash used for investing activities primarily consists of net cash flows from loans provided to related party, investing in debt securities, purchase of long-term investments and capital expenditures.


(2)  Capital expenditures are incurred primarily in connection with construction in process, computers and servers.


iQIYI, INC.




Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures




(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS information, unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2024


2024


2025



RMB


RMB


RMB









Operating income

944,753



285,436



341,897


Add: Share-based compensation expenses
139,476


118,938


115,105


Add: Amortization of intangible assets

(


1)
1,533


1,533


1,533



Operating income (non-GAAP)

1,085,762



405,907



458,535












Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc.

655,317



(189,355

)


182,145


Add: Share-based compensation expenses
139,476


118,938


115,105


Add: Amortization of intangible assets

(


1)
1,533


1,533


1,533


Add: Impairment of long-term investments
70,745


14,034


2,000


Add: Fair value gain of long-term investments
(22,482
)

(3,895
)

(1,740
)

Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments
-


-


5,377


Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

(


2


)
(264
)

(34
)

-



Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP)

844,325



(58,779

)


304,420










Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS

0.68



(0.20

)


0.19


Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS
0.19


0.14


0.12



Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS (non-GAAP)

0.87



(0.06

)


0.31



(1)  This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.


(2)  This represents tax impact of all relevant non-GAAP adjustments.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

IQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.