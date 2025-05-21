iQIYI, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Year-over-Year Revenue Decline

iQIYI reports first quarter 2025 results with revenue of RMB7.19 billion, down 9% year-over-year; net income also decreased significantly.

iQIYI, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing total revenues of RMB 7.19 billion (approximately US$990.3 million), a decrease of 9% compared to the same period last year. Operating income dropped to RMB 341.9 million with a margin of 5%, down from RMB 944.8 million and a 12% margin in the prior year. The company's net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB 182.1 million, a significant decline from RMB 655.3 million in Q1 2024. Membership services and online advertising revenues also fell by 8% and 10%, respectively, primarily due to a lighter content slate. Despite these challenges, management highlighted improvements in balance sheet metrics and a notable performance in viewership for their long-form and micro dramas. The company is focusing on optimizing its capital structure to ensure long-term growth.

Potential Positives

Total revenues and operating income showed sequential growth of 9% and 20%, respectively, indicating a positive short-term trend.

Long-form dramas maintained leadership in total viewership market share, while micro dramas experienced significant growth in viewership and engagement.

Net interest expense has consistently declined over the last six quarters, reflecting improved financial management and enhanced financial flexibility.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had RMB5.70 billion (US$786.1 million) in cash and equivalents, providing a solid liquidity position.

Potential Negatives

Total revenues decreased by 9% year over year, indicating a declining demand for the company's services.

Operating income fell significantly from RMB944.8 million to RMB341.9 million, representing a concerning decrease in profitability.

Net income attributable to iQIYI dropped sharply from RMB655.3 million in the prior year to RMB182.1 million, showing a substantial decline in overall financial health.

FAQ

What were iQIYI's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 were RMB7.19 billion (US$990.3 million), a 9% decrease year over year.

How did iQIYI's operating income change in Q1 2025?

Operating income for Q1 2025 was RMB341.9 million, down from RMB944.8 million in Q1 2024.

What are the non-GAAP financial results for Q1 2025?

Non-GAAP operating income was RMB458.5 million, and non-GAAP net income was RMB304.4 million for Q1 2025.

How did membership services revenue perform in Q1 2025?

Membership services revenue was RMB4.40 billion, decreasing 8% year over year due to a lighter content slate.

What factors contributed to the changes in iQIYI's financial performance?

The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower content distribution revenue and changes in advertising performance.

BEIJING, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights









Total revenues were RMB7.19 billion (US$990.3 million



), decreasing 9% year over year.



Total revenues were RMB7.19 billion (US$990.3 million ), decreasing 9% year over year.



Operating income was RMB341.9 million (US$47.1 million) and operating income margin was 5%, compared to operating income of RMB944.8 million and operating income margin of 12% in the same period in 2024.



Operating income was RMB341.9 million (US$47.1 million) and operating income margin was 5%, compared to operating income of RMB944.8 million and operating income margin of 12% in the same period in 2024.



Non-GAAP operating income



was RMB458.5 million (US$63.2 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 6%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB1.09 billion and non-GAAP operating income margin of 14% in the same period in 2024.



Non-GAAP operating income was RMB458.5 million (US$63.2 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 6%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB1.09 billion and non-GAAP operating income margin of 14% in the same period in 2024.



Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB182.1 million (US$25.1 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB655.3 million in the same period in 2024.



Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB182.1 million (US$25.1 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB655.3 million in the same period in 2024.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI



was RMB304.4 million (US$42.0 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB844.3 million in the same period in 2024.











“We delivered a solid first quarter, with total revenues and operating income growing sequentially by 9% and 20%, respectively,” commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. “We are pleased to see that our long-form dramas continued to lead in total viewership market share, according to Enlightent, while our micro dramas demonstrated notable growth in viewership and engagement during the quarter.”





“We continue to see steady improvements in our balance sheet. Our net interest expense



has consistently declined in the last six quarters, reflecting our efforts to optimize our capital structure and enhance financial flexibility, which are essential for supporting sustainable, long-term growth,” commented Mr. Jun Wang, Chief Financial Officer of iQIYI.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights





















Three Months Ended











(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS data, unaudited)











March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2024













2024













2025

























RMB













RMB













RMB

















Total revenues











7,927,355









6,613,417













7,186,469



















































Operating income











944,753









285,436













341,897















Operating income (non-GAAP)











1,085,762









405,907













458,535



















































Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc.











655,317









(189,355





)









182,145















Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP)











844,325









(58,779





)









304,420



















































Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS











0.68









(0.20





)









0.19















Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS (non-GAAP)







0.87









(0.06





)









0.31





















































Footnotes:







Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.2567 as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.







Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” for more details).







Net interest expense refers to the net amount of interest expense and interest income, both of which are presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss).







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Total revenues reached RMB7.19 billion (US$990.3 million), decreasing 9% year over year.





Membership services revenue was RMB4.40 billion (US$606.2 million), decreasing 8% year over year, primarily due to a lighter content slate compared to the same period last year.





Online advertising services revenue was RMB1.33 billion (US$183.0 million), decreasing 10% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in brand advertising business and, to a lesser extent, the decrease in performance-based advertising business.





Content distribution revenue was RMB628.7 million (US$86.6 million), decreasing 32% year over year, primarily due to the decrease in content distribution revenue related to drama series and, to a lesser extent, the decrease in revenue from distribution of theatrical movies invested by iQIYI.





Other revenues were RMB830.9 million (US$114.5 million), increasing 16% year over year, primarily driven by the growth of certain business line.





Cost of revenues was RMB5.41 billion (US$745.0 million), decreasing 4% year over year. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB3.79 billion (US$522.5 million), decreasing 7% year over year. The decrease in content cost was primarily due to our improvement in content strategy, as well as lighter movie offerings in the quarter.





Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.03 billion (US$141.4 million), increasing 11% year over year. The increase was primarily driven by higher marketing spending.





Research and development expenses were RMB412.5 million (US$56.8 million), decreasing 4% year over year.





Operating income was RMB341.9 million (US$47.1 million), compared to operating income of RMB944.8 million in the same period in 2024. Operating income margin was 5%, compared to operating income margin of 12% in the same period in 2024.





Non-GAAP operating income was RMB458.5 million (US$63.2 million), compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB1.09 billion in the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP operating income margin was 6%, compared to non-GAAP operating income margin of 14% in the same period in 2024.





Total other expense was RMB114.7 million (US$15.8 million), decreasing 56% year over year, primarily due to gain from foreign exchange and decrease in interest expense.





Income before income taxes was RMB227.2 million (US$31.3 million), compared to income before income taxes of RMB683.5 million in the same period in 2024.





Income tax expense was RMB41.6 million (US$5.7 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB17.6 million in the same period in 2024.





Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB182.1 million (US$25.1 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB655.3 million in the same period in 2024. Diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.19 (US$0.03) for the first quarter of 2025, compared to diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.68 in the same period of 2024.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB304.4 million (US$42.0 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB844.3 million in the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.31 (US$0.04), compared to non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.87 in the same period of 2024.





Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB339.0 million (US$46.7 million), compared to net cash provided by operating activities of RM937.8 million in the same period of 2024. Free cash flow was RMB307.7 million (US$42.4 million), compared to free cash flow of RMB915.3 million in the same period of 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term restricted cash included in prepayments and other assets of RMB5.70 billion (US$786.1 million). In addition, as of the same date, the Company had a loan of US$522.5 million to PAG, recorded under the line item of amounts due from related parties.





In February 2025, the Company issued US$350 million of the 2030 Notes and concurrently repurchased approximately US$300 million in principal amount of existing notes. As of March 31, 2025, US$2.4 million principal amount of the 2025 Notes, US$0.1 million principal amount of the 2026 Notes, US$522.5 million principal amount of the PAG Notes, US$293.1 million principal amount of the 2028 Notes, and US$350.0 million principal amount of the 2030 Notes remained outstanding.







Conference Call Information







iQIYI’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:00 AM on May 21, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 PM on May 21, 2025, Beijing Time).





Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.





Participant Online Registration:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046866-j78y6.html







It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "iQIYI First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.





In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.





A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through May 28, 2025.





Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:









International Dial-in





+1 855 883 1031









Passcode:





10046866





















A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



http://ir.iqiyi.com/



.







About iQIYI, Inc.







iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI’s strategies; iQIYI’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI’s ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement iQIYI’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, iQIYI uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI per ADS and free cash flow. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





iQIYI believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its operating performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to the non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to iQIYI’s historical operating performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that the non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.





Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.





Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. represents net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. iQIYI’s share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, primarily amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees’ books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.





Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per ADS represents diluted net income/(loss) per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS.





Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.





For more information, please contact:





Investor Relations





iQIYI, Inc.







ir@qiyi.com

































iQIYI, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss)









(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)













































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2024













2024













2025

























RMB













RMB













RMB

























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)

















Revenues:







































Membership services









4,798,861













4,102,688













4,399,010

















Online advertising services









1,482,052













1,433,892













1,327,827

















Content distribution









928,009













406,642













628,743

















Others









718,433













670,195













830,889



















Total revenues













7,927,355

















6,613,417

















7,186,469

























































Operating costs and expenses:







































Cost of revenues









(5,631,239





)









(4,994,165





)









(5,406,341





)













Selling, general and administrative









(922,035





)









(882,457





)









(1,025,742





)













Research and development









(429,328





)









(451,359





)









(412,489





)















Total operating costs and expenses













(6,982,602









)













(6,327,981









)













(6,844,572









)

















Operating income













944,753

















285,436

















341,897

























































Other income/(expense):







































Interest income









58,740













75,352













78,756

















Interest expense









(282,135





)









(235,289





)









(233,429





)













Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net









(31,551





)









(310,390





)









41,889

















Share of gains/(losses) from equity method investments









13,514













1,749













(3,617





)













Others, net









(19,859





)









2,387













1,724



















Total other expense, net













(261,291









)













(466,191









)













(114,677









)





















































Income/(loss) before income taxes













683,462

















(180,755









)













227,220



















Income tax expense









(17,633





)









(6,233





)









(41,590





)



















































Net income/(loss)













665,829

















(186,988









)













185,630



















Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









10,512













2,367













3,485



















Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc.













655,317

















(189,355









)













182,145





















Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders













655,317

















(189,355









)













182,145

























































Net income/(loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:







































Basic









0.10













(0.03





)









0.03

















Diluted









0.10













(0.03





)









0.03























































Net income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS equals 7 Class A ordinary shares):







































Basic









0.68













(0.20





)









0.19

















Diluted









0.68













(0.20





)









0.19























































Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in net income/(loss) per share computation:







































Basic









6,717,652,924













6,738,808,989













6,740,810,595

















Diluted









6,788,073,126













6,738,808,989













6,780,303,294







































iQIYI, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)













































December 31,













March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB





























(Unaudited)













ASSETS





























Current assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents









3,529,679













4,320,028













Restricted cash









-













1,899













Short-term investments









941,610













946,246













Accounts receivable, net









2,191,178













2,350,422













Prepayments and other assets









2,192,928













2,177,880













Amounts due from related parties









283,123













300,451













Licensed copyrights, net









388,718













714,988















Total current assets













9,527,236

















10,811,914









































Non-current assets:



























Fixed assets, net









877,982













849,073













Long-term investments









2,108,477













2,098,342













Deferred tax assts, net









23,536













22,227













Licensed copyrights, net









6,930,053













6,486,922













Intangible assets, net









289,861













271,076













Produced content, net









14,707,869













14,387,653













Prepayments and other assets









2,913,919













3,716,435













Operating lease assets









609,832













594,946













Goodwill









3,820,823













3,820,823













Amounts due from related parties









3,950,937













4,059,664















Total non-current assets













36,233,289

















36,307,161









































Total assets













45,760,525

















47,119,075









































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Current liabilities



:

























Accounts and notes payable









6,482,209













6,479,916













Amounts due to related parties









3,239,036













3,287,141













Customer advances and deferred revenue









4,403,686













4,606,845













Convertible senior notes, current portion









242,460













2,132,771













Short-term loans









3,786,901













3,440,487













Long-term loans, current portion









167,987













560,412













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









96,675













96,116













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









3,058,379













3,042,689















Total current liabilities













21,477,333

















23,646,377

















Non-current liabilities:



























Long-term loans









1,036,835













1,581,902













Convertible senior notes









8,350,570













6,774,762













Amounts due to related parties









59,226













53,642













Operating lease liabilities









461,974













439,901













Other non-current liabilities









1,000,823













985,071















Total non-current liabilities













10,909,428

















9,835,278









































Total liabilities













32,386,761

















33,481,655

































































Shareholders’ equity:



















































Class A ordinary shares









238













238













Class B ordinary shares









193













193













Additional paid-in capital









55,623,841













55,738,946













Accumulated deficit









(43,809,369





)









(43,627,224





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









1,550,523













1,532,754













Non-controlling interests









8,338













(7,487





)











Total shareholders’ equity













13,373,764

















13,637,420









































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity













45,760,525

















47,119,075









































iQIYI, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

































Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,





















2024

















2024

















2025





















RMB













RMB













RMB





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)

















































Net cash provided by operating activities









937,773

















519,015

















338,950



















Net cash used for investing activities



(1





,





2)







(222,755





)









(895,709





)









(30,136





)













Net cash provided by financing activities





261,136













114,419













860,477

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





14,606













60,746













(1,232





)















Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









990,760

















(201,529









)













1,168,059



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period





5,280,608













3,791,860













3,590,331

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period





6,271,368













3,590,331













4,758,390



























Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:



































Cash and cash equivalents





5,045,322













3,529,679













4,320,028

















Restricted cash





-













-













1,899

















Long-term restricted cash





1,226,046













60,652













436,463



















Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows









6,271,368

















3,590,331

















4,758,390





















































Net cash provided by operating activities









937,773

















519,015

















338,950



















Less: Capital expenditures



(2)







(22,429





)









(20,891





)









(31,252





)















Free cash flow









915,344

















498,124

















307,698



















(1) Net cash used for investing activities primarily consists of net cash flows from loans provided to related party, investing in debt securities, purchase of long-term investments and capital expenditures.





(2) Capital expenditures are incurred primarily in connection with construction in process, computers and servers.



















iQIYI, INC.









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures









(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS information, unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,





















2024













2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













RMB

















































Operating income









944,753

















285,436

















341,897



















Add: Share-based compensation expenses





139,476













118,938













115,105

















Add: Amortization of intangible assets



(





1)







1,533













1,533













1,533



















Operating income (non-GAAP)









1,085,762

















405,907

















458,535

























































Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc.









655,317

















(189,355









)













182,145



















Add: Share-based compensation expenses





139,476













118,938













115,105

















Add: Amortization of intangible assets



(





1)







1,533













1,533













1,533

















Add: Impairment of long-term investments





70,745













14,034













2,000

















Add: Fair value gain of long-term investments





(22,482





)









(3,895





)









(1,740





)













Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments





-













-













5,377

















Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(





2





)







(264





)









(34





)









-



















Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP)









844,325

















(58,779









)













304,420





















































Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS









0.68

















(0.20









)













0.19



















Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





0.19













0.14













0.12



















Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS (non-GAAP)









0.87

















(0.06









)













0.31



















(1) This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.





(2) This represents tax impact of all relevant non-GAAP adjustments.



