iQIYI, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 20, 2025

iQIYI will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 20, 2025, followed by anearnings conference call

Quiver AI Summary

iQIYI, Inc. has announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 20, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The company's management will host anearnings conference callat 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time, which will be accessible to participants who register in advance. A replay of the call will be available until August 27, 2025. iQIYI, a major provider of online entertainment video services in China, is known for its innovative approach, utilizing advanced technologies to produce and distribute a wide range of video content. The company has a robust user base and diverse revenue streams, including membership services and online advertising. Additional information can be found on their investor relations website.

Potential Positives

iQIYI is set to report its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The company will hold anearnings conference call allowing for direct interaction with management and fostering investor confidence.

iQIYI has established itself as a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, showcasing its significant market position and ongoing relevance in the industry.

The emphasis on advanced technologies like AI and big data analytics highlights iQIYI's commitment to innovation and competitive differentiation in the online entertainment sector.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any financial performance highlights or expectations ahead of theearnings callmay raise concerns about the company's transparency and future prospects.

Lack of specific details or guidance regarding user growth or subscriber changes might indicate potential challenges in maintaining or expanding its market position.

Absence of recent developments or strategic initiatives in the press release could suggest stagnation or lack of innovation within the company.

FAQ

When will iQIYI report its second quarter financial results?

iQIYI will report its financial results for the second quarter on August 20, 2025, before U.S. market opens.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 20, 2025.

How can I register for the iQIYI conference call?

You can register for the conference call using the link provided in the press release for event RSVP.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a telephone replay of the call will be available until August 27, 2025.

Where can I find more information about iQIYI?

For more information, visit iQIYI’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.iqiyi.com/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ IQ Data Alerts



BEIJING, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before the U.S. market opens on August 20, 2025.





iQIYI’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:00 AM on August 20, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 PM on August 20, 2025, Beijing Time).





Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.







Participant Online Registration:







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10049037-erdm7c.html









It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "iQIYI Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.





In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.





A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through August 27, 2025.





Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:









International Dial-in





+1 855 883 1031









Passcode:





10049037













A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



http://ir.iqiyi.com/



.







About iQIYI, Inc.







iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.







For more information, please contact:







Investor Relations





iQIYI, Inc.







ir@qiyi.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.