iQIYI, Inc. Announces $300 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030

iQIYI announced a $300 million convertible senior notes offering, maturing in 2030, for debt repayment and corporate purposes.

iQIYI, Inc., a prominent online entertainment video service provider in China, has announced the offering of $300 million in convertible senior notes due in 2030. These notes will be unsecured and rank junior to existing secured debts. They will mature on March 15, 2030, and cannot be redeemed before this date, except under specific circumstances. Investors can require repurchase of the notes after March 15, 2028, and they will have certain conversion rights depending on conditions met after an initial compliance period. The proceeds from the offering are intended for repaying existing debt and general corporate purposes. The offering will comply with U.S. regulations, stating it will not be made to U.S. residents, and it should not be considered a solicitation to sell. iQIYI highlights its commitment to innovation in providing entertainment content, leveraging advanced technologies.

Potential Positives

The Company is offering $300 million in convertible senior notes, which can enhance its financial flexibility.

The proceeds from the Notes Offering are intended for debt repayment and general corporate purposes, potentially improving the company's balance sheet.

The structure of the convertible notes may attract investors looking for opportunities in convertible arbitrage, potentially increasing demand for the Company’s ADSs.

The issuance positions iQIYI for future growth by giving it resources to further invest in content and technology innovation in the competitive online entertainment market.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of US$300 million in convertible senior notes indicates an increased reliance on debt financing, which could raise concerns about the company's overall financial stability and leverage.

The convertible notes will rank effectively junior to existing secured indebtedness, potentially putting the company at greater risk in the event of financial difficulties.

There is no assurance that the pending Notes Offering will be completed, which could impact investor confidence and stock market performance.

FAQ

What is the iQIYI Notes Offering?

iQIYI has announced a US$300 million offering of convertible senior notes due in 2030, which are unsecured obligations of the Company.

What are the terms of the convertible senior notes?

The notes will mature on March 15, 2030, and may not be redeemed before maturity except under specific conditions.

How can investors convert the notes?

Investors can convert the notes after a compliance period, with different terms applying before and after September 15, 2029.

What will iQIYI use the proceeds from the offering for?

The net proceeds will be used for repaying or repurchasing existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

Are the notes registered under the U.S. Securities Act?

No, the notes and associated ADSs are not registered and cannot be sold without exemptions from the registration requirements.

BEIJING, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced the commencement of an offering by the Company of US$300 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions (the “Notes Offering”).





The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company. The Notes will rank effectively junior to any of the Company’s secured indebtedness (including a portion of the Company’s obligations related to the outstanding convertible notes due January 2028) to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness. The Notes will mature on March 15, 2030, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. The Company may not redeem the Notes prior to maturity, unless certain tax related events occur or, subject to certain conditions, on or after March 20, 2028. Holders of the Notes may require the Company to repurchase all or part of their Notes in cash on March 15, 2028 or in the event of certain fundamental changes. Holders of the Notes may not convert the Notes at any time on or prior to the 40th day following the last date of the original issuance of the Notes (such date, the “Compliance Period End Date”). After the Compliance Period End Date and prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding September 15, 2029, the Notes will be convertible only if certain conditions are met. On or after September 15, 2029 until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at any time. Upon conversion, holders will receive cash, the American Depositary Shares, each representing seven Class A ordinary shares, with par value of $0.00001 per share, of the Company (the “ADSs”) or a combination of cash and ADSs, at the election of the Company. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and certain other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes.





The Notes are offered in offshore transactions outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes, the ADSs deliverable upon conversion of the Notes (if any) and the Class A ordinary shares represented thereby have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws, and may not be sold or otherwise transferred except under an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any other applicable securities laws. No public offering of the Notes, the ADSs deliverable upon conversion of the Notes (if any) and the Class A ordinary shares represented thereby is being made into the United States.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for the repayment and/or repurchase of existing debt securities and general corporate purposes.





Any such repurchase (including the related market activity by holders of the relevant debt securities) could affect the market price of the ADSs and the trading price of such debt securities. The Company expects that holders of its debt securities that employ a convertible arbitrage strategy who dispose of their securities in any negotiated repurchase with the Company may purchase the ADSs in the market and/or in privately negotiated transactions and/or enter into or unwind economically equivalent derivative transactions with respect to the ADSs to hedge their exposure in connection with the relevant securities. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the ADSs, the Notes and the Company’s existing debt securities. In addition, investors in the Notes who employ a convertible arbitrage strategy may hedge their investments by short selling the ADSs or by entering into short derivative positions with respect to the ADSs, in each case, in connection with the Notes Offering. This activity could decrease (or reduce the size of any increase in) the market price of the ADSs, the Notes and the Company’s existing debt securities. Any of the above activities could take place shortly after the Notes Offering and could affect the market price of the ADSs or the trading price of the Notes or the Company’s outstanding debt securities. The Company cannot predict the magnitude of the market activities described above or the overall effect they will have on the trading price of the Notes, the existing debt securities or the ADSs at the time such activities occur.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, nor shall there be a sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release contains information about the pending Notes Offering, and there can be no assurance that such transaction will be completed.





About iQIYI, Inc.





iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.





Safe Harbor Statement





This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI’s strategies; iQIYI’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI’s ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.





For more information, please contact:





Investor Relations iQIYI, Inc.





ir@qiyi.com





SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.



