iQIYI, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 21, 2025

iQIYI will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 21, 2025, followed by anearnings conference call

Quiver AI Summary

iQIYI, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on May 21, 2025. The company will host anearnings conference callat 7:00 AM Eastern Time, which requires advance registration through a provided link. Participants will receive dial-in information and access codes via a calendar invite after registration. A replay of the call will be available until May 28, 2025, and a webcast of the conference will also be accessible online. iQIYI is a leading online entertainment video service provider in China, known for its innovative technology and diverse monetization strategies.

Potential Positives

iQIYI will report its financial results for Q1 2025, which indicates transparency and accountability to its investors.

The company will hold anearnings conference call providing an opportunity for direct communication with stakeholders and analysts.

The use of advanced AI and big data analytics indicates a commitment to innovation and maintaining a competitive edge in the online entertainment industry.

iQIYI's diversified monetization model demonstrates its capability to generate revenue from multiple sources, reducing financial risk.

Potential Negatives

The company has not disclosed expectations or guidance for its financial results, which could raise concerns among investors about its performance.

The timing of theearnings callbefore the market opens may lead to increased speculation about negative results, as it is not standard practice to schedule calls outside of regular trading hours without a clear reason.

There is no mention of any positive developments, product launches, or strategic initiatives in the release, potentially indicating a lack of growth or innovation at the company.

FAQ

When will iQIYI report its Q1 2025 financial results?

iQIYI will report its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 21, 2025, before U.S. market opens.

What time is the iQIYIearnings call

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2025.

How can I register for the iQIYIearnings call

You can register for the conference call by visiting the provided registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046866-j78y6.html.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a telephone replay of the call will be available until May 28, 2025.

Where can I find more information about iQIYI?

For more information, visit iQIYI’s investor relations website at http://ir.iqiyi.com/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



BEIJING, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 before the U.S. market opens on May 21, 2025.





iQIYI’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:00 AM on May 21, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 PM on May 21, 2025, Beijing Time).





Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.







Participant Online Registration:







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046866-j78y6.html









It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "iQIYI First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.





In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.





A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through May 28, 2025.





Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:









International Dial-in





+1 855 883 1031









Passcode:





10046866













A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



http://ir.iqiyi.com/



.







About iQIYI, Inc.







iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.







For more information, please contact:







Investor Relations





iQIYI, Inc.







ir@qiyi.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.