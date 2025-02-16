IQIYI Earnings Preview: Recent $IQ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IQIYI ($IQ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,820,944,043 and earnings of -$0.18 per share.
IQIYI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of IQIYI stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 21,729,579 shares (+63555.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,676,453
- FIL LTD removed 13,630,466 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,397,236
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 13,571,924 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,279,567
- GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP removed 12,660,689 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,447,984
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. removed 10,320,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,515,200
- PERSEVERANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL removed 7,426,290 shares (-82.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,926,842
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 7,336,478 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,746,320
