Markets
IQ

IQIYI Breaks Ground On Second Theme Park In Kaifeng To Expand Offline Entertainment

April 18, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - iQIYI, a Chinese online entertainment platform Friday announced that it has begun construction of its second major theme park, iQIYI LAND, in Kaifeng, Henan Province. This follows the recent launch of a similar project in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, and highlights iQIYI's commitment to extending its popular intellectual property into offline experiences.

The Kaifeng Park will feature seven interactive entertainment zones including immersive theaters, mixed reality experiences, and NPC-based attractions blending technology with storytelling to offer visitors a dynamic and participatory experience.

iQIYI's innovative approach uses AI, VR, and proprietary game engines to deliver agile, cost-efficient operations, addressing industry challenges like IP fatigue and high live-performance costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.