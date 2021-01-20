iQIYI Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IQ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of iQIYI Inc (Symbol: IQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.94, changing hands as high as $21.36 per share. iQIYI Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IQ's low point in its 52 week range is $14.51 per share, with $28.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.14.

