IQGeo Group PLC Set for KKR-Backed Acquisition

May 22, 2024 — 12:31 pm EDT

IQGeo Group PLC (GB:IQG) has released an update.

IQGeo Group PLC has been targeted for a recommended cash acquisition by Geologist Bidco Limited, a company backed by KKR. The acquisition is to be executed via a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. Following some share transactions, Charles Stanley’s letter of intent to support the acquisition now pertains to about 9.23% of IQGeo’s issued share capital, with total support for the acquisition at approximately 57.52%.

