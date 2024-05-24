IQGeo Group PLC Nears Takeover with KKR

IQGeo Group PLC (GB:IQG) has released an update.

IQGeo Group PLC has announced a recommended cash acquisition by Geologist Bidco Limited, owned by KKR funds, which is proceeding via a scheme of arrangement. Charles Stanley & Co Ltd has altered its support, now committing a reduced 7.62% stake, following a series of share sales. This change affects the overall backing for the acquisition, now standing at approximately 55.90% of IQGeo’s issued ordinary share capital.

