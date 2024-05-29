News & Insights

Stocks

IQGeo Group PLC Acquisition Progress Update

May 29, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IQGeo Group PLC (GB:IQG) has released an update.

IQGeo Group PLC is set to be acquired by Geologist Bidco Limited, a company owned by KKR funds, via a cash transaction executed through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. Investment firm Charles Stanley & Co Ltd has decreased its shareholding in IQGeo, now holding approximately 7.61% of the company’s issued share capital, down from an initial 9.93%. The total percentage of IQGeo shares under commitment to support the acquisition stands at 55.90%.

For further insights into GB:IQG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.