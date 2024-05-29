IQGeo Group PLC Acquisition Progress Update

IQGeo Group PLC (GB:IQG) has released an update.

IQGeo Group PLC is set to be acquired by Geologist Bidco Limited, a company owned by KKR funds, via a cash transaction executed through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. Investment firm Charles Stanley & Co Ltd has decreased its shareholding in IQGeo, now holding approximately 7.61% of the company’s issued share capital, down from an initial 9.93%. The total percentage of IQGeo shares under commitment to support the acquisition stands at 55.90%.

