IQGeo Group Nears Acquisition by KKR-Owned Entity

IQGeo Group PLC is set to be acquired by Geologist Bidco Limited, a company owned by funds advised by KKR, through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. Following the deal announcement, Charles Stanley & Co Ltd has reduced its commitment to vote in favor of the acquisition, now holding approximately 7.58% of IQGeo’s shares. The transaction has garnered roughly 55.86% support from shareholders based on current commitments and intentions.

