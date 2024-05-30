News & Insights

IQGeo Group Nears Acquisition by KKR-Backed Bidco

May 30, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

IQGeo Group PLC (GB:IQG) has released an update.

IQGeo Group PLC is set to be acquired by Geologist Bidco Limited, a company backed by investment firm KKR, in a cash transaction structured as a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. Following the initial acquisition announcement on May 14, 2024, shareholder Charles Stanley & Co Ltd has sold a portion of its shares, reducing its commitment to support the deal from 9.93% to 7.59% of IQGeo’s issued share capital. Nevertheless, the acquisition still retains significant backing with approximately 55.88% of the company’s issued ordinary share capital committed to the deal.

