IQE Plc Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

May 24, 2024 — 02:42 am EDT

IQE plc (GB:IQE) has released an update.

IQE plc, a leader in the global supply of compound semiconductor wafers, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 25, 2024, with details available on their website. Shareholders are invited to review the company’s 2023 Annual Report and Accounts online and can cast their votes and submit questions in advance of the AGM. The company emphasizes its strong market position and global reach, with operations spanning across the UK, US, and Taiwan.

