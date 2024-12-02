IQE plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

IQE plc (GB:IQE) has released an update.

IQE plc, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor wafers, reported its total voting rights as 967,247,002 shares, reflecting its issued share capital. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under financial regulations. IQE is well-positioned in the market, with operations in the UK, US, and Taiwan, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange.

