IQE (LSE:IQE) Price Target Increased by 11.23% to 51.34

The average one-year price target for IQE (LSE:IQE) has been revised to 51.34 / share. This is an increase of 11.23% from the prior estimate of 46.16 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 64.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 252.61% from the latest reported closing price of 14.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQE is 0.12%, a decrease of 44.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.43% to 225,808K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 142,917K shares representing 14.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,000K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQE by 22.40% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 73,088K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,756K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQE by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,591K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQE by 5.43% over the last quarter.

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,447K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing an increase of 35.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQE by 3.23% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,172K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQE by 4.31% over the last quarter.

