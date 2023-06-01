IQE (LSE:IQE) Price Target Decreased by 5.73% to 50.32

The average one-year price target for IQE (LSE:IQE) has been revised to 50.32 / share. This is an decrease of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 53.38 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 64.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 143.68% from the latest reported closing price of 20.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQE is 0.26%, an increase of 30.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 211,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 140,000K shares representing 14.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 63,756K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,185K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQE by 2.58% over the last quarter.

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing an increase of 40.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQE by 35.01% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,104K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

