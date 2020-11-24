AAPL

IQE founder and CEO to step down, tech firm expects higher FY revenue

British technology firm IQE said on Tuesday its founder and chief executive officer, Drew Nelson, plans to step down from the company.

IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple AAPL.O products, also said in a separate statement it expects annual revenue to be higher than forecast earlier, helped by military and defence sector orders from a major U.S. customer.

