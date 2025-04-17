Ipsos Q1 Revenue Up 2.0%; Confirms 2025 Targets For Organic Growth, Operating Margin

(RTTNews) - Ipsos said it achieved a revenue of 568.5 million euros in the first quarter 2025. Growth was at 2.0%, including a decline of 1.8% organic. In the EMEA region, total growth was at 6.1%.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, said: "The first quarter results are in line with our expectations, which anticipate a gradual recovery in activity over the year. However, the environment remains very volatile and calls for caution."

The company confirmed financial targets for 2025, namely organic growth higher than that of 2024 and an operating margin of around 13% at constant scope, excluding the impact of acquisitions in 2025.

