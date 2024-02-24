Ipsos (IPSOF) Price Target Increased by 9.55% to 77.30

The average one-year price target for Ipsos (OTCPK:IPSOF) has been revised to 77.30 / share. This is an increase of 9.55% from the prior estimate of 70.57 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.94 to a high of 91.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.73% from the latest reported closing price of 67.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ipsos. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 8.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPSOF is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.15% to 4,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 523K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPSOF by 9.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPSOF by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 295K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPSOF by 11.59% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPSOF by 7.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPSOF by 9.04% over the last quarter.

