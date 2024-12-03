Ipsen’s Strategic Move in Cancer Therapy Development

Ipsen (FR:IPN) has released an update.

Ipsen has secured exclusive global rights to BMX-502, a promising preclinical T-cell engager developed by Biomunex, aiming to harness MAIT cells for cancer treatment. This innovative bispecific antibody targets MAIT cells and the tumor antigen GPC3, potentially offering a more effective and safer therapy for solid tumors. Ipsen will handle clinical development and commercialization, while Biomunex stands to receive up to $610 million through various payments and royalties.

