Ipsen's Q1 Revenue Improves; Expects Three Phase 3 Trial Readouts In H2,2026

(RTTNews) - Ipsen SA (IPN.PA, IPSEY), a biopharmaceutical company, presented financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting 22.6% CER and 17% actual revenue growth, and confirmed full-year 2026 guidance.

In addition, the firm provided Phase 2 and Phase 3 trial readout milestones expected in 2026 for its development pipeline.

Company Profile

Ipsen develops and commercialises medicines in the areas of oncology, rare disease, and neuroscience

Ipsen's oncology products include Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumours and acromegaly, Cabometyx for renal cell carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and thyroid cancer, Onivyde for pancreatic cancer, and Decapeptyl for prostate cancer. The company is also expanding its oncology pipeline through clinical development programs and external partnerships.

Q1 Results and 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, the firm reported total sales of 1.07 billion euros, up from 918.8 million Euros in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the firm expects total sales growth of greater than 13.0% at constant currency, assuming accelerated sales growth from the portfolio excluding Somatuline.

Upcoming Milestones

Ipsen anticipates the following trial readout milestones for its pipeline candidates in 2026.

-Readout of pivotal Phase III ELSPIRE trial of Iqirvo in primary biliary cholangitis. -Readout of pivotal Phase III BOLD trial of Bylvay in biliary atresia. -Readout of pivotal Phase III BEOND trials of Dysport in chronic and episodic migraines. -Readout of Phase II LANTIC trial of Corabotase in lateral canthal lines and forehead lines.

Of the above, the three Phase 3 readouts are expected in the second half of 2026, and data from stage 1 of the Phase II LANTIC trial will be presented at the Music City SCALE (Symposium for Cosmetic Advances and Laser Education) 2026 in May.

"Ipsen has delivered a strong start to 2026," said David Loew, Chief Executive Officer, Ipsen.

IPN.PA has traded between 94.05 euros and 170.80 euros in the prior year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at 160.10 Euros.

IPN.PA is currently up 1.90% at 163.20 euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.