Ipsen: Dysport Receives Positive Opinion In Europe

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) announced that Dysport has received positive opinion in Europe for the management of urinary incontinence in adults with neurogenic detrusor overactivity due to spinal cord injury or multiple sclerosis, who are regularly performing clean intermittent catheterization. Ipsen noted that the positive opinion now permits individual European country Health Authorities to grant national approvals.

The company said it is currently in the process of obtaining approvals in other countries outside the European Union.

Dysport or abobotulinumtoxinA is an injectable form of a botulinum neurotoxin type A product, which is a substance derived from Clostridium bacteria producing BoNT-A that inhibits the effective transmission of nerve impulses and thereby reduces muscular contractions. AbobotulinumtoxinA has marketing authorization in more than 90 countries.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.