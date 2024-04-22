Ipsen, Skyhawk Therapeutics To Develop RNA-Modulating Molecules For Rare Neurological Disorders

(RTTNews) - French biopharmaceutical company Ipsen SA (IPSEY) and Skyhawk Therapeutics announced an exclusive worldwide collaboration aimed at discovering and developing novel small molecules capable of modulating RNA for rare neurological diseases.

As part of the agreement, Ipsen retains an option to acquire exclusive licensing rights for successful development candidates globally.

Upon nomination of successful candidates, Ipsen will assume responsibility for all subsequent activities. Leveraging Skyhawk's unique platform, which expedites the creation of RNA-targeting small molecules, the collaboration aims to address various therapeutic areas, with a specific focus on rare neurological diseases, Ipsen said in a statement.

As per the terms of the agreement, Skyhawk is eligible to receive up to $1.8 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, including an upfront payment, for the option and research collaboration, plus potential for tiered royalties.

