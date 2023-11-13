Ipsen Says Health Canada Approved Bylvay To Treat Pruritus Due To PFIC

(RTTNews) - Ipsen SA (IPSEY) and Medison Pharma on Monday said Health Canada Approved Bylvay for the treatment of pruritus or severe itching in patients aged six months or older with Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC), a progressive liver disease.

Bylvay is the first drug approved in Canada for the treatment of pruritus in patients aged six months or older with PFIC.

In more than nine countries including U.S, U.K, and the EU, Bylvay has been approved for the treatment of PFIC. The drug is also approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients from 12 months of age with Alagille syndrome.

Medison and Ipsen are in partnership for Bylvay in both Canada and Israel.

