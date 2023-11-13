News & Insights

Markets
IPSEY

Ipsen Says Health Canada Approved Bylvay To Treat Pruritus Due To PFIC

November 13, 2023 — 08:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ipsen SA (IPSEY) and Medison Pharma on Monday said Health Canada Approved Bylvay for the treatment of pruritus or severe itching in patients aged six months or older with Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC), a progressive liver disease.

Bylvay is the first drug approved in Canada for the treatment of pruritus in patients aged six months or older with PFIC.

In more than nine countries including U.S, U.K, and the EU, Bylvay has been approved for the treatment of PFIC. The drug is also approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients from 12 months of age with Alagille syndrome.

Medison and Ipsen are in partnership for Bylvay in both Canada and Israel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPSEY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.