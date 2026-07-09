Ipsen Reports Reduced Migraine Days With Dysport In Phase 3 BEOND Topline Data

(RTTNews) - Ipsen S.A. (IPN.PA), a biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported positive topline results in the Phase 3 BEOND study for Dysport, a botulinum-derived drug developed for treating episodic and chronic migraines.

Migraine is a common neurological disorder wherein severe headaches may be debilitating to patients, leading to limited functionality and a restricted social life. The pattern of migraines may be divided into two - episodic migraines, which occur with 14 headache days or 6 migraine days per month; and chronic migraines, which occur with 15 or more headache days or at least 8 migraine days. Episodic migraines are substantially more common than chronic migraines. Symptoms include recurring throbbing headache pain, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light, sound, touch and smell.

Clostridium botulinum is an anaerobic bacterium responsible for the most severe, and sometimes fatal form of food poisoning. The parasitic bacteria entrap themselves in muscle cells and secrete the botulinum neurotoxin, which paralyses and chokes the cells of oxygen. This causes extreme, painful spasms of the smooth muscle lining the intestines, leading to considerable pain until the administration of treatment. While the botulinum toxin in very high concentrations poses this danger, in far more diluted forms, it can be used to treat muscle-related disorders.

The drug Dysport was formulated on this principle as a modified, injectable botulinum neurotoxin type A (boNT-A) called abobotulinumtoxinA, to inhibit effective transmission of nerve impulses and reduce muscle contractions. Dysport first received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2009 and has since been certified in over 90 countries for various cosmetic procedures.

The Phase 3 BEOND study dosed cohorts with episodic migraines (E-BEOND), and chronic migraines (C-BEOND). Both trials met their primary endpoints, showing a significant reduction in monthly migraines days in patients treated with Dysport when compared to the placebo. Additionally, the drug was well-tolerated, with a consistent safety profile.

Dysport is reportedly the only botulinum-derived drug that has demonstrated statistically significant efficacy in episodic migraines.

IPN.PA closed Wednesday on Euronext Paris at EUR 166.00, down 1.43%.

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