Ipsen Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For Liposomal Irinotecan

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) said that the United States Food and Drug Administration has granted the company Fast Track designation for the investigational use of liposomal irinotecan or ONIVYDE in combination with 5- fluorouracil/leucovorin (5-FU/LV) and oxaliplatin or OX together, known as NALIRIFOX for patients with previously untreated, unresectable, locally advanced and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma or PDAC.

The FDA's Fast Track program facilitates the development and expedites the review of drugs that treat serious conditions and have the potential to address an unmet medical need.

Ipsen has also initiated patient enrollment in the international Phase 3 NAPOLI-3 clinical study investigating the safety and efficacy of NALIRIFOX versus gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel in the first-line setting.

ONIVYDE is approved in the United States and in Europe in combination with fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin (LV) for the treatment of patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas after disease progression following gemcitabine-based therapy. ONIVYDE is not indicated as a single agent for the treatment of patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.

Pancreatic cancer is a rare and deadly disease that accounts for about 3% of all cancer and 7% of all cancer deaths. Of the 57,600 people with pancreatic cancer in the United States, more than half are diagnosed with metastatic disease, which has an overall 5-year survival rate of three percent (3%).

