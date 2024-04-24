News & Insights

Ipsen Q1 Total-sales Up 13.3% At CER; Confirms 2024 Financial Guidance

April 24, 2024

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) posted sales of 822.4 million euros for the first quarter of 2024, up 13.3% at CER, or 10.9% as reported, driven by the 16.2% increase in sales of the growth platforms and the increased contributions from new medicines, while Somatuline sales declined by 1.3%.

David Loew, CEO, Ipsen, said: "The delivery of our strategic plan continues to be evidenced by a strong top line, supported by the success of the growth platforms and the increased contribution of the new medicines. Moreover, the pipeline continues to deliver, illustrated this quarter by the regulatory approval in the U.S. of Onivyde as a first-line treatment for pancreatic cancer."

Ipsen has confirmed its financial guidance for 2024. Total-sales growth are projected greater than 6.0%, at constant currency. Core operating margin is projected around 30% of total sales.

