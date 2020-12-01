Ipsen Issues Mid-term Financial Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) said, for the period 2020-2024, the company projects net sales CAGR between 2% and 5%. Ipsen expects to generate by 2024 a cumulative 3 billion euros of firepower for pipeline expansion, excluding the sale of any assets.

Ipsen said the company is focused on maximizing the value of its current Specialty Care product portfolio through commercial excellence and geographic expansion. The Group aims to maximize its core brands Somatuline, Decapeptyl and Dysport and capture the full potential of its oncology products Cabometyx and Onivyde. The company noted that a strategic review of the Consumer Healthcare business is proceeding.

David Loew, CEO of Ipsen, said: "We will reinforce our commitment to Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience by strengthening and accelerating our external innovation efforts and pipeline in clearly-defined segments. Through prioritization and collaboration, we will drive efficiencies to support investment in our pipeline."

