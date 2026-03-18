Ipsen Highlighted Early Immuno-Oncology Advances With New Data Presented At AACR

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) showcased new preclinical findings from its early immune-oncology pipeline at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) congress, underscoring the company's ambition to develop next-generation cancer therapies. The data, drawn from programs now in Phase 1 clinical trials, reflect Ipsen's strategy of using precision immuno-modulation to target solid tumors with high unmet need.

A key highlight was new data for IPN01203, a first-in-class T-cell activator designed to selectively stimulate Vß6/Vß10 T cells. The candidate was featured in AACR's prestigious New Drugs on the Horizon session, where Ipsen presented evidence supporting its differentiated mechanism of action and potential to improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Ipsen also revealed ITGA2 as the novel tumor target for its investigational antibody-drug conjugate IPN60300, currently in Phase 1 evaluation. Preclinical results showed that ITGA2 is highly overexpressed across several solid tumor types- including pancreatic, gastric, and colorectal cancers- while remaining low in normal tissues. The company reported that IPN60300 binds specifically to ITGA2 and delivers its exatecan payload efficiently, demonstrating dose-dependent anti-tumor activity in preclinical models.

Mary Jane Hinrichs, Ipsen's Senior Vice President of Early Development, said the AACR data reflect the company's commitment to advancing precision-based cancer therapies backed by strong preclinical science. She noted that both IPN01203 and IPN60300 illustrate Ipsen's goal of developing potential new treatment options for patients with limited choices.

IPSEY has traded between EUR 87.95 and EUR 167.10 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at EUR 158.50, up 0.51%.

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