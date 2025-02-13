Ipsen Full-year Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY), a biopharmaceutical company, Thursday reported consolidated net profit that rose from last year.

The company cited strong performance across all therapeutic areas.

For the Full year, core consolidated profit increased to EUR 857.8 million from EUR 765.5 million last year. Earnings per share increased to EUR 10.27 versus EUR 9.15 the previous year.

IFRS net profit, however, decreased to EUR 347.3 million from EUR 647.2 million last year. IFRS earnings per share also dropped to EUR 4.15 versus EUR 7.73 in a year ago quarter.

EBITDA also improved to 1.199 billion from 1.089 billion in last year's quarter.

Revenue for the period increased to EUR 3.575 billion from EUR $3.306 billion in last year's quarter.

In the pre-market trading, Ipsen is 4.05% down at $18 on the Nasdaq.

On Wednesday, Ipsen had closed at $31.21 on the OTC market.

