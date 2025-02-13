News & Insights

Markets
IPSEY

Ipsen Full-year Revenue Rises

February 13, 2025 — 03:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY), a biopharmaceutical company, Thursday reported consolidated net profit that rose from last year.

The company cited strong performance across all therapeutic areas.

For the Full year, core consolidated profit increased to EUR 857.8 million from EUR 765.5 million last year. Earnings per share increased to EUR 10.27 versus EUR 9.15 the previous year.

IFRS net profit, however, decreased to EUR 347.3 million from EUR 647.2 million last year. IFRS earnings per share also dropped to EUR 4.15 versus EUR 7.73 in a year ago quarter.

EBITDA also improved to 1.199 billion from 1.089 billion in last year's quarter.

Revenue for the period increased to EUR 3.575 billion from EUR $3.306 billion in last year's quarter.

In the pre-market trading, Ipsen is 4.05% down at $18 on the Nasdaq.

On Wednesday, Ipsen had closed at $31.21 on the OTC market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IPSEY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.